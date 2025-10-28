Suicide prevention benches installed in Kettering and Irthlingborough to help those in mental crisis

A pair of benches have been installed in Kettering and Irthlingborough to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The benches, which are paid for using funds raised by Irthlingborough local, Mervyn Hemmington and his team, hope to give people who are struggling with their mental health a place to go to sit, talk, and reach out to those who can help.

A Legend on the Bench spokesman said: “Our beautifully crafted bench, inscribed with the message ‘Someone is Always Listening’ stands as a beacon of hope, and serves as a visible reminder that no one should ever sit alone in their struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Legend on the Bench will continue to remind everyone that even in our darkest moments, there is always someone who cares, there is always someone who is listening and that reaching out, or simply sitting down for a chat, can change a life, maybe even your life.”

The Kettering bench has been installed in Rockingham Road Pleasure Park

Legend on the Bench is a charity which aims to reduce the tragedies associated with mental health issues and suicides, namely by providing benches that can serve as a place for reflection.

A bench was installed in Swanspool Gardens in Wellingborough earlier this year, being the 15th in the country.

Kettering's bench is the 64th, and the Irthlingborough bench – unveiled on the same day– the 66th, with another in Moulton being number 65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the benches installed in local parks have telephone numbers and QR codes that will take anyone requiring support directly to the charity’s help page and 24-hour support services. They also have built-in integral lighting.

Both benches were unveiled on October 25

The Irthlingborough bench was unveiled in the recreational ground where the town mayor, Cllr Caroline Cross, gave a speech about ‘the importance of community, compassion, and hope’.

The Kettering bench was installed in Rockingham Road Pleasure Park on Friday, October 24, with the unveiling attended by members of the community, Corby Spurs, and the Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Ben Jameson.

He said: “It was an honour to attend the unveiling of the newest bench at Rockingham Road Pleasure Park today, installed by the Legend on the Bench Charity and introduced by former professional footballer Micky Hazard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that suicide remains the biggest cause of death among men under 50 in the UK, and raising awareness - alongside practical support - can save lives.

“To anyone who is struggling, in any way, you are not alone. Kettering has caring people and services ready to help. Please do reach out.”

Cllr Brian Benneyworth, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Health and Leisure, added:“In Northamptonshire, around 65 people take their own life each year and we believe that every death by suicide is one too many. The work the charity is doing to prevent suicide across the country is commendable and we are extremely proud to support such an important initiative.

“Suicide and mental health challenges are huge issues that are sadly continuing to claim lives. We hope that the installation of this bench can help someone when they are struggling most, alongside our wider work to prevent suicide in North Northamptonshire."