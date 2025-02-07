New bench unveiled in Wellingborough hopes to raise awareness for mental health

A new bench in Swanspool Gardens has been unveiled, hoping to provide ‘a place where people can find solace and access support during difficult times.’

The bench has been funded by Wellingborough Town Council as part of its ongoing work in Swanspool Gardens following a grant from the Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

The unveiling ceremony on January 28 brought together dignitaries, representatives of the Legend on the Bench charity and members of the public.

The bench will be able to providing immediate and direct access to the charity’s website as it has a plaque which includes relevant contact numbers and QR codes.

Speaking at the event, Cllr Graham Lawman, leader of Wellingborough Town Council, said: "This bench is a symbol of hope and community, a place where people can find solace and access support during difficult times, to let them know they are not alone and there is a way forward.

"We are proud to support the work of ‘Legend on the Bench’ and their efforts to bring light and connection to those in need.

"Mental health affects us all and initiatives like this can truly make a difference in saving lives."

Legend on the Bench is a charity which aims to reduce the tragedies associated with mental health issues and suicides, namely by providing benches that can serve as a place for reflection.

The Wellingborough bench in Swanspool Gardens, which is the the 15th in the country, has resources which could be essential to someone in crisis.

Charity ambassador and former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea midfielder, Micky Hazard, delivered a moving speech at the unveiling, speaking about the importance of creating spaces that foster hope and connection.

He spoke about how his sister’s son Jay, 23, came home from work and took his own life in 2019.

He said: “The devastation it caused was horrific, every morning of my life I woke up thinking about it.

“My sister is far stronger than I am emotionally, I have to say, and she set about turning it into good.

“Now when I look at what happened to us as a family I look at on the basis that Jay gave up his life to save many, many more.

"That is what these benches are going to do.”

At the unveiling was Wellingborough mayor, Cllr Jon-Paul Carr, along with councillors from Wellingborough Town Council and members of the Friends of Swanspool Gardens.

Representatives from the Legend on the Bench charity, including founder Michelle Hazard, Paul Carrington, Laura Gilbey and Kerry Prentice were also present.

Data from the Office for National Statistics, obtained by Corby MP Lee Barron last month, suggests that between 2020 and 2023 there were 140 reported suicides in North Northamptonshire alone, though the Samaritans say that deciding a cause of death can be subjective so such numbers can be inconsistent.

Awareness of wider mental health is ever-rising, however, and Legends on the Bench is hoping to continue the momentum and to guide people towards the help they need.

If you’re affected by anything in this article the Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.