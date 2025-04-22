Strictly Corby 2025 raises £37,000 for Lakelands Hospice on night of glamour, glitz and generosity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than £37,000 has been raised for Corby’s Lakelands Hospice at their 11th annual Strictly-style dance event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raising the roof – and the glitter ball trophy – were Glenn Harman and partner Ruth Sullivan who also won best show dance and title of best fundraiser for Glenn.

Rockingham Forest Best Western hosted the event partnering MaSh Dance with Lakelands Hospice for the fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rehearsals began in January 2025 after local ‘celebrities’ were paired with MaSh Dance professionals, giving them just 10 weeks to master a waltz, cha cha cha and a show dance.

Lakelands Strictly Corby competitors/ Simon Munday Photography

MaSh Dance co-founders and dance teachers Marye Simmons and Shelley Davis provided support and mentoring.

Marye said: “The commitment of our MaSh dancers and teachers is second to none. No-one realises the amount of time that is put into this event, and it would not be possible without the most selfless people that we have in our dance school, together with the overwhelming support from their families.”

Shelley said: “To all the dancers – you are all winners. The effort you put into learning the waltz, cha cha cha and an incredible mix of show dances was remarkable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A special mention goes out to the tribute dance we performed in memory of our dear friend and dancer, Jon Berridge, which was especially meaningful for him and his family.”

Winners of Lakelands Strictly Corby 2025 Glenn Harman and Ruth Sullivan/ Simon Munday Photography

Overall winners were Glenn Harman and Ruth Sullivan. In second spot were Gosia Jarzembska and Rick Dunsby, with Amanda Burton and Callum McCallum in third.

Spirit of Strictly Award went to George Harrison and Tori Nowlan.

Glenn said: “The drive for me to take part was driven by a desire to say a massive thank you to the staff at Lakelands Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After losing my wife to cancer 18 months ago, Lakelands provided great support to us both through her illness and later supported me.

Glenn Harman - Winner of Strictly Corby 2025/Simon Munday Photography

"So, given the opportunity to repay all the Lakelands staff, and help in maintaining the facility that has, and will continue to support people that may need it.

"Having never danced in my life, I was stepping way out of my comfort zone by taking on the challenge of doing three dances. But with the great encouragement and teaching from my dance partner Ruth Sullivan over 10 weeks, I stepped onto the dance floor with nerves I hoped wouldn't buckle my legs. Ruth saw me through the three dances, and I was amazed when I was announced the winner.

"I was overcome with emotions when I realised I'd won, some happy and some sad, but seeing Ruth, my family, and friends jumping with joy brought great pride to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One, because I'd conquered my fear of dancing, but more bursting with pride because of the support I had received in raising a great sum of money donated to Lakelands in memory of my wife, Yvonne.

"I'll never be able to find the words to thank Ruth Sullivan enough for what she did for me on my 10-week dancing journey. Ruth is the real star."

Ruth Sullivan said: “I’ve had such a wonderful time getting to know Glenn over our 10 weeks of training. It really has been a privilege helping him find his dancing feet – which he assures me have never existed before – and I have made a very special friend.

"I am absolutely delighted that he won so many of the Strictly 2025 awards, he thoroughly deserves them. His fundraising was well planned and consistent and he used his generous Corby network to help him raise a truly staggering amount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m personally absolutely delighted that we won best show dance. The audience response and the comments from the judges will stay with us both forever. We wanted to share a poignant story – a wartime romance – and honour our fallen soldiers at the same time, and I’m proud to say that we managed it.

"The dance had such meaning for us both, but especially for Glenn. He is someone with experience of the British Army and of great loss. We were both quite overwhelmed by the power of story and the impact it had on the audience. It truly was a night I will never forget."

Compering the event was Gregg Nunney, assisted by wife Lindsay who were thanked by organisers for their dedication.

Other thanks went to sponsor Ace Furniture, JTS Events, Simon Munday Photography and Moviemy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competitors were Gosia Jarzembska and Rick Dunsby, Ken Shaw and Karen Dines, Rachel Strachan and Gez Lyons, Tom Benson and Barbara Kidson, Amanda Burton and Callum McCallum, Mickey Herbert and Laura Scriven, George Harrison and Tori Nowlan, Glenn Harman and Ruth Sullivan.