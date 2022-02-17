Storm Eunice: Northampton Market shuts down as council chiefs fear flying fruit and veg

Northampton Market will be shut down on Friday (February 18) ahead of Storm Eunice hitting the town.

Rubbish tips could also close at short notice while council chiefs are also urging residents to tie down or store away garden furniture and check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours with gusts of up to 100mph forecast.

A Met Office amber warning is in force across Northamptonshire from 5am and people are being advised to only go out if they really need to.

A West Northamptonshire Council spokesman said: "Northampton Market will be closed tomorrow as there are concerns that stalls may be damaged and pose a risk to public and trader safety in case of flying debris and stock.

"Residents are also asked to only visit their household waste recycling centres if necessary to do so and to also be aware that sites may need to close at short notice for health and safety reasons."

County emergency services are braced for a flood of calls with warnings of danger to life and damage to buildings.

A Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "The very strong winds could lead to flying debris, roofs and power lines being brought down and falling trees.

"If you do need to head out in the car please remember to plan your journey carefully and keep both hands on the steering wheel!

"Be ready for stronger winds and gusts on exposed stretches of road or when passing high-sided vehicles or tall buildings in built-up areas. And keeping your speed down will stop strong gusts blowing you off course."

Rail operator London Northwestern Railway is telling passengers not to travel on Friday with dozens of trains already cancelled to an from Northampton due to blanket speed restrictions across the network.

LNR customer experience director Lawrence Bowman said: “Eunice is expected to be one of the biggest storms in recent years and we expect significant disruption to train services.