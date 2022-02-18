Storm Eunice: Live updates from across the county as winds batter Northamptonshire
Warnings to stay indoors, damage to buildings and danger on the roads as amber alert comes into force
Met Office experts are telling people to 'stay indoors' as Storm Eunice is predicted to bring gusts of 100mph across Northamptonshire today.
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 14:29
- Met Office alert from 5am on Friday
- People strongly advised to stay indoors as gusts reach 80mph
- Fears of flying debris, damage to buildings, fallen trees
Pitsford Weather Centre recorded wind gusts of 57.9mph at 2.20pm today...
Statement from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service on Cineworld closure
“Crews from the Mounts and Mereway are currently on scene at Cineworld. A number of roof panels have been blown off the roof and we are working to secure and make the building safe. The cinema and carpark at Six Fields are currently closed to protect the public. We are dealing with a number if storm related incidents in the county, but nothing we weren’t expecting or prepared for. We are asking that people only make essential journeys at this time and to take extra care if they do need to go out.”
Northants Fire confirm the reason why Cineworld has closed
