Stop Kettering Energy Park A6 signs ordered to be removed from Burton Latimer as highways department call them a 'distraction' and an 'obstruction'
Burton Latimer Town councillor and resident Adrian Watts is one of many local people voicing his opposition to the development using roadside banners close to the site.
The signs that bear the slogan ‘No warehouses. No to Kettering Energy Park’ had been placed on the Wold Road road bridge across the A6 Burton Latimer bypass and at the A14/A6 roundabout junction.
A banner had also been placed outside Burton Latimer Library alongside others advertising events and services.
A letter sent to Cllr Watts said: “During a recent inspection of Burton Latimer it was noted that one of your banners is attached to the fencing adjacent to the A6/A14 Burton Latimer roundabout.
“There are also signs on the bridge over the A6 and a further banner outside the library in Burton Latimer.
“North Northamptonshire Council, acting as the Highway Authority, has determined that these form an obstruction of the public highway and a distraction and must be removed with immediate effect.”
He was told that if the signs were not removed they would be taken down by a council maintenance team.
Cllr Adrian Watts (Green) said: “This order is ridiculous. It would appear that signs objecting to planning proposals are more distracting than ones advertising scrap collection, D-Day or the library.
"It feels like it is just our campaign against Kettering Energy Park that is being targeted. There are 'distracting' signs all over Burton. It makes you wonder why they are picking on ours. This is about this speculative proposal to destroy beautiful countryside around us.”
Since the warning notice from highways, Cllr Watts has received dozens of offers to host banners and notices highlighting the campaign.
He added: “We’ve had volunteers to host signs in the private gardens and fields to ramp up our campaign. The order has backfired.”
Last month town and parish councils representing more than 17,000 residents sent an open letter to North Northants Council members objecting to revised plans for the proposed Kettering Energy Park.
In Finedon, signs featuring the same design against the Kettering Energy Park in Finedon remain.
