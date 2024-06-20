Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Signs put up in and around Burton Latimer protesting against the proposed Kettering Energy Park have been ordered to be removed by North Northants Council’s highways department.

Burton Latimer Town councillor and resident Adrian Watts is one of many local people voicing his opposition to the development using roadside banners close to the site.

The signs that bear the slogan ‘No warehouses. No to Kettering Energy Park’ had been placed on the Wold Road road bridge across the A6 Burton Latimer bypass and at the A14/A6 roundabout junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A banner had also been placed outside Burton Latimer Library alongside others advertising events and services.

The banner on the A6 prior to its removal/UGC

A letter sent to Cllr Watts said: “During a recent inspection of Burton Latimer it was noted that one of your banners is attached to the fencing adjacent to the A6/A14 Burton Latimer roundabout.

“There are also signs on the bridge over the A6 and a further banner outside the library in Burton Latimer.

“North Northamptonshire Council, acting as the Highway Authority, has determined that these form an obstruction of the public highway and a distraction and must be removed with immediate effect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One banner on the A6 remains/National World

He was told that if the signs were not removed they would be taken down by a council maintenance team.

Cllr Adrian Watts (Green) said: “This order is ridiculous. It would appear that signs objecting to planning proposals are more distracting than ones advertising scrap collection, D-Day or the library.

"It feels like it is just our campaign against Kettering Energy Park that is being targeted. There are 'distracting' signs all over Burton. It makes you wonder why they are picking on ours. This is about this speculative proposal to destroy beautiful countryside around us.”

Banners have been allowed to remain on the railings in High Street Burton Latimer/National World

Since the warning notice from highways, Cllr Watts has received dozens of offers to host banners and notices highlighting the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We’ve had volunteers to host signs in the private gardens and fields to ramp up our campaign. The order has backfired.”

Last month town and parish councils representing more than 17,000 residents sent an open letter to North Northants Council members objecting to revised plans for the proposed Kettering Energy Park.