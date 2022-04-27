Stolen Irchester dachshund back home after 11-week emotional rollercoaster for family

Members of an Irchester family have described their joy after being reunited with the last of their much-loved family dogs, 11 weeks after they were first stolen.

Dachshund Bonnie had been snatched in a burglary from the Baker Crescent home on Sunday, February 6, along with puppy pals Rosa and Nancy.

Yesterday Bonnie was taken to a Birmingham vet after she was discovered running loose and distressed on a city allotment.

Violet, Ernie and Bonnie and Melissa

Owner Melissa Stock took a phone call saying Bonnie had been found – and now she has her family back.

She said: “It’s an emotional rollercoaster – I’m crying and laughing. I feel like I’m dreaming."

Melissa waited for her children Violet and Ernie to get home from school after she was called at 2.50pm by the vet in Smethwick – driving the 77 miles to collect Bonnie.

After the three beloved dogs had been stolen Melissa fought to get the puppies home.

Nancy, Rosa and Bonnie

Nancy was recovered when running loose on February 11 in Pembroke Road, Northampton.

Rosa was reunited with her owners after she was handed into a Birmingham vet on March 10.

Melissa said: "She was found dumped in a locked allotment. She was starving. You can see all her bones. We have to give her a little bit of food often.”

Since she was taken home Bonnie has been sitting on the family members’ laps.

Violet and Ernie with Bonnie

Violet said: “I can’t even put it into words. She’s on my lap constantly.”

The Stock family was supported by charity Beauty's Legacy with founder Lisa Dean helping to co-ordinate the hundreds of calls from members of the public.

Melissa said: “I’d like to thank everyone who helped on Facebook or in person. I’m just drained. I have not stopped for 11 weeks – I’ve been on the phone to different vets – it’s been non-stop.”

She added: “I’m not letting them out of my sight. In the car Bonnie was laying on Violet’s shoulder, sighing with relief. She was a nervous dog before but I’ve never seen her wag her tail so much. All three of them are bounding about.

Violet with Bonnie