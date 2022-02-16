Heartbroken Irchester family appeal to find beloved stolen family pets Bonnie and Rosa

Nearly two weeks since three Dachshunds were snatched in a burglary at an Irchester home a heartbroken family have been reunited with one pup - but they are still hoping that the other two will be found.

Bonnie, Rosa and Nancy were taken from Melissa Stock's family home in Baker Crescent in Irchester on Sunday, February 6.

The following Friday (February, 11) Nancy one of the trio was found running loose in Pembroke Road, Northampton, and taken to Vets 4 Pets.

Violet with Bonnie Bonnie is a standard darker red and she has larger ears. Rosa is the miniature light-red dapple with the white fleck in her left eye and darker spots on her back. Rosa has turned out front feet.

Nancy is recovering from the ordeal and owner Melissa says she is desperate to find Bonnie and Rosa.

She said: "We are trying to get their faces as known as possible. We don't know if someone has sold them on or kept them.

"Nancy is home and she's still very nervous especially around men. She's been very jumpy and flinches. She hasn't left anyone's laps."

The family is hoping that a sighting of a white Sprinter van in Rushden could be the key to finding the missing Dachshunds.

Melissa said: "If someone has bought either or both the girls in good faith, please get in touch and we will reimburse you.

"If you have found them after they were dumped please don't try to keep them. Hand them in at your nearest vets. Nancy is fretting without them and we are all heartbroken.

"We have so much CCTV footage to go through and we have been given some names linking to the Rushden area."

Bonnie, a standard Dachshund, has a darker red coat, and belongs to 16-year-old Weavers Academy student Violet Stokes who says she is 'devastated'.

Posters have been put up across the area to reunite Bonnie and Rosa with the Stock family

Rosa is the miniature Dachshund with a light-red dapple coat with darker spots on her back. She has a distinctive white fleck in her left eye. Rosa also has turned out front feet.

Both dogs are microchipped and listed as stolen.

The Stock family is being supported by charity Beauty's Legacy with founder Lisa Dean helping to co-ordinate the hundreds of calls from members of the public.

She said: "Even the tiniest bit of information could help. I hope they give them back. They can drop them off at a vets."