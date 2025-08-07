Still time to enjoy quiet SEND zone at Kettering by the sea

Families have until Tuesday, August 12 to take advantage of the ‘quiet’ tent at Kettering by the Sea.

Aimed at making the popular town centre event accessible to children with additional needs, the area was funded by Green Party Cllr Kate Buckby.

The idea had been proposed by members of Sea of Support, a group for families with neurodiverse members, who asked Kettering Town Council’s Markets and Events Committee for help.

Cllr Buckby said: “I’m delighted that the council was able to support this project. Many families have to cut short their day out if one of their children finds the noise and bustle of an event overwhelming.

Cllr Kate Buckby and Mayor of Kettering Cllr Ben Jameson at the Send tent at Kettering by the sea/Kettering Town Council

"This tent is intended to welcome anyone from the SEND community so they can join in the fun on their own terms.”

It is hoped that this initiative will be extended to other council-run events.

Based in Kettering Market Place the giant sandpit is open daily from 10am to 4pm, until Tuesday, August 12.

Filling a sandpit beach are 12 tonnes of golden sand.

A rolling programme of activities will fill the days with Punch and Judy, magic shows, giant bubbles, skateboard workshops, theatre shows, free face painting, table tennis, circus skills, and crafts in the Cornerstone complex.