Kettering by the Sea opens today with packed programme of free events at town centre beach

Kettering by the Sea returns today (July 22) - and there’s loads of free activities to keep children and their carers busy at the popular summer event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Kettering Market Place Kettering Town Council will once again host the event with the giant sandpit open daily from today Tuesday July 22 to Tuesday, August 12 from 10am to 4pm.

Filling a sandpit beach are 12 tonnes of golden sand and children will be able to keep cool in the reinstated fountains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rolling programme of activities will fill the days with Punch and Judy, magic shows, giant bubbles, skateboard workshops, theatre shows, free face painting, table tennis, circus skills, and crafts in the Cornerstone complex.

Kettering Town Council - Ellie Waters-Barnes, event supervisor and Emma Dezelu - deputy clerk in the sandpit /KTC

Week one

Tuesday, July 22 : 10am-4pm Punch and Judy, 11am-1pm Giant bubbles and seaside crafts with Just Karen

Wednesday, July 23: 11am-3pm Hula hoop shows and workshops, 11am-1pm Live steel drumming, 1pm-3pm Skate skills with Illicit

Thursday, July 24: 11am-3pm Circus workshops and bubbles, 1pm-3pm Skate skills with Illicit, 1pm-3:30pm Steve the Magician's

Kettering by the Sea and P&P by the Sea will run free activities in Kettering town centre

magic show and balloons

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, July 25: 10am-4pm Punch and Judy shows, 10am-3pm Crafts with Alfred East Gallery and Manor House Museum, 11am-3pm Summer Reading Challenge with Kettering Library

Saturday, July 26: 10am-4pm Punch and Judy shows, 11am-1pm live steel drumming, 11am-3pm Cycle security marking, low cost bikes and activities from Brightwayz

Sunday, July 27: 10am and 11.45am LOL Theatre perform Once Upon a Fairytale

The event is part of Kettering Town Council’s programme of activities for the year which includes organising monthly community events, KettFest, bands in the park, a town half marathon, markets and Friday night discos as well as the Christmas lights switch-on in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supplementing Kettering by the Sea will be P&P by the Sea, organised by St Peter & St Paul Church next to the Market Place.

The church will host free family activities every day from Monday, July 28 to Sunday, August 10, with sessions running from 10am to midday and 2pm to 4pm.

For more information go to https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/kettering-by-the-sea.