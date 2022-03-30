Staying in Chester House - a council house with a difference

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to have the run of a visitor attraction after the gates have shut and the last guest has left – that’s what a B&B stay at Chester House Estate is like.

Visitors to the North Northants Council-owned heritage attraction will already be aware of weddings, education centre, artisan shopping, walks and a play area all set in a scheduled monument.

But there’s one aspect that is less obvious, a council house with a difference – a bed and breakfast apartment at the heart of the complex.

Overlooking the River Nene, the refurbished two-bedroom, two-storey apartment is available to hire on a two-nightly basis at £100 per night with a £34 service charge.

For your money you get two double bedrooms (one en-suite), a family bathroom and a loo. The apartment also has a fully-equipped kitchen, lounge with snug, and a dining room.

Best of all, you get the run of Chester House Estate – when the rest of the guests leave, you have the grounds to yourself.

For more than 30 years I’ve seen the building develop, visited on the morning of the devastating fire, and followed the story of its reconstruction.

Strange to think years later I would be enjoying a mini-break in a clean, cosy and, dare I say, unique aparthotel off the A45.

Would I recommend it? Yes. It would be great place to meet up and stay with family and friends.

Farmhouse breakfast can be ordered as a cook-your own hamper or enjoyed in the café – at extra cost.

For bookings visit Airbnb.

