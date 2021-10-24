Picture special Chester House Farm from burnt out shell to heritage honey pot

Chester House Estate has had a long and interesting history stretching back down the millennia with the site being in continuous occupation for 10,000 years.
One of the longest-running and most contentious projects that Northamptonshire has ever seen with bankruptcy and fire thrown into the saga.
The £14.5 million project has been reborn from the ashes of Chester Farm - dogged by delays, financial troubles and the devastating fire.
So let's take a look back at some of the pictures that have documented the ambitious multi-million pound renovation, restoration and building project.
As well as containing the site of a walled Roman town and its suburbs, the farmhouse and newly-refurbished buildings now offers a wedding venue, artisan courtyard, shopping venue, café farm shop, children's play area, conference facilities and bed and breakfast accommodation.