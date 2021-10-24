Picture special Chester House Farm from burnt out shell to heritage honey pot

Chester House Estate has had a long and interesting history stretching back down the millennia with the site being in continuous occupation for 10,000 years.

One of the longest-running and most contentious projects that Northamptonshire has ever seen with bankruptcy and fire thrown into the saga.

The £14.5 million project has been reborn from the ashes of Chester Farm - dogged by delays, financial troubles and the devastating fire.

So let's take a look back at some of the pictures that have documented the ambitious multi-million pound renovation, restoration and building project.

As well as containing the site of a walled Roman town and its suburbs, the farmhouse and newly-refurbished buildings now offers a wedding venue, artisan courtyard, shopping venue, café farm shop, children's play area, conference facilities and bed and breakfast accommodation.

1. February 2010 - work gets underway In February 2010, it was announced that up to £250,000 had been set aside to open up the 'crumbling' historical farm site to the community.

2. After six-months of hard work to bring Chester House Farm back to life, the grade II-listed building was badly damaged by a midnight blaze. Tragedy struck in the early hours of May 4, 2010, when the historic farmhouse was ravaged by fire just one month before major restoration works were due to be completed.

4. Danger - Keep Out Members of the public were not allowed on the site