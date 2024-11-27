Stanwick Lakes car park and complex closed today due to floods

People hoping to enjoy a day out at Stanwick Lakes will have to wait for the floods brought by Storm Bert to subside.

A spokesman for Stanwick Lakes said: “Whilst Stanwick Lakes weathered the storm at the weekend, yesterday we began to see some unexpected areas affected by floodwaters. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision not to open the Visitor Centre today.

“We are relieved for the charity that the buildings remain safe and undamaged. However, the car park has been affected. We regret to inform you that there will be no access to the car park, and all facilities are closed today.

“If you have events booked with us this week, we will be in contact soon as we continue to monitor the situation.

Sunshine and showers at Stanwick Lakes

“Please stay safe and bear with us whilst we assess the situation, we appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service has issued a warning to pedestrians and cyclists to be very careful near water.

A spokesman said: “If you are out and about walking, running or cycling and your route takes you near a body of water such as a river, canal or lake, please try and find an alternative route. With recent wet weather, paths by water edges can be slippery and unstable.

“Pedestrians are being advised to stay away from rivers and flood water as strong currents may not always be visible."