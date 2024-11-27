Northamptonshire roads still closed as 'risk of flooding remains high'
Road closures remain in place across the county with continued disruption to public transport.
And people are still being asked to follow safety advice including checking travel information before setting off, driving appropriately for the road conditions, and being prepared to meet standing water, with motorists warned against entering standing water or trying to drive through it.
Superintendent Steve Freeman, who is heading the response to the flooding through the Local Resilience Forum (LRF), said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to remind people to abide by the safety measures put in place.
"We have seen a lot of people trying to drive through road closures or wade through deep flood water. This not only puts your safety at risk but could also result in some very costly repairs to your vehicle.”
Latest information of road closures in the North Northants Council area are: Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby between Cottingham Road spur road and Collingwood Avenue Station Road, Earls Barton between Earls Barton marina and Grendon Road Furness Lane, Burton Latimer Fotheringhay Road, Nassington Seaton Road Harringworth Hardwater Road Wollaston Harrowden Lane Finedon Cotterstock Road Fotheringhay Lyveden Way Corby Grendon Road Earls Barton Kingsthorpe Avenue Corby Pilton Road Lilford Barnwell Road Barnwell
The Environment Agency is reporting a significant amount of water in their systems – any further rain will fall on saturated ground meaning rivers will ‘react quickly’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.