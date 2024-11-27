Northamptonshire roads still closed as 'risk of flooding remains high'

Motorists are being warned to be prepared to meet floods and advised against entering standing water or trying to drive through it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road closures remain in place across the county with continued disruption to public transport.

And people are still being asked to follow safety advice including checking travel information before setting off, driving appropriately for the road conditions, and being prepared to meet standing water, with motorists warned against entering standing water or trying to drive through it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Steve Freeman, who is heading the response to the flooding through the Local Resilience Forum (LRF), said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to remind people to abide by the safety measures put in place.

Collingwood Avenue/National World

"We have seen a lot of people trying to drive through road closures or wade through deep flood water. This not only puts your safety at risk but could also result in some very costly repairs to your vehicle.”

Latest information of road closures in the North Northants Council area are: Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby between Cottingham Road spur road and Collingwood Avenue Station Road, Earls Barton between Earls Barton marina and Grendon Road Furness Lane, Burton Latimer Fotheringhay Road, Nassington Seaton Road Harringworth Hardwater Road Wollaston Harrowden Lane Finedon Cotterstock Road Fotheringhay Lyveden Way Corby Grendon Road Earls Barton Kingsthorpe Avenue Corby Pilton Road Lilford Barnwell Road Barnwell

The Environment Agency is reporting a significant amount of water in their systems – any further rain will fall on saturated ground meaning rivers will ‘react quickly’.