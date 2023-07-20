After months of speculation and planning, Greggs has officially opened in Wellingborough’s Denington Road, with a drive thru option also available for customers on the move.

The new store opened at 8am today (Thursday).

Rhiannon Batton, store manager, told this newspaper: "As a mother-of-three going to KFC or McDonalds can be expensive, Greggs still remains affordable.

“It gives Wellingborough a little bit more variety.

“Morale has been fantastic, it always is at Greggs.”

The new Greggs location is just yards away from the London Road restaurants that include Subway, Starbucks and McDonalds.

Though it initially intended to open its doors in January, people had to wait a while longer before it finally began welcoming customers this morning (July 20).

Greggs opened its 17th drive through in the country in Wellingborough this morning

Prior to opening, Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new drive thru in Wellingborough has brought 19 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Rhiannon spoke of the benefits of the drive-thru, saying Greggs is ‘adapting to the needs of the customer’, and that ‘they need something a little more convenient.’

The Wellingborough branch is the 17th drive thru Greggs in the country, the closest to Northamptonshire previously being in Sheffield.

Also mentioned was the store’s commitment to waste reduction, noting that surplus food items are either donated to local charities, outlet shops to be sold for a fraction of the price or sent to people using the Too Good to Go App.