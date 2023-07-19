Everything you need to know about Wellingborough's new Greggs drive thru, including opening times

Greggs is opening its new drive thru in Wellingborough tomorrow (Thursday), creating 19 new jobs for the area.

The shop in Denington Road will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the bakery giant’s popular sausage roll, steak bake and vegan alternatives.

Freshly made bakes and sweet treats will be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go and customers will be able to make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App.

Wellingborough's new Greggs drive thru is opening tomorrow (Thursday)

Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its breakfast combinations offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Greggs’ flat white and peppermint tea are among the hot drinks on offer at the new shop, all of which are 100 per cent Fairtrade.

The Wellingborough drive thru shop will open with a fresh new look and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating.

The shop’s opening hours will be 5.30am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 6.30am to 9pm on Sunday.

Some of the team at Wellingborough's new drive thru, which is opening tomorrow (Thursday)

Shop manager Rhiannon Batton said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new drive thru in Wellingborough has brought 19 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

