Special festive breakfast served up at Kettering community centre at the end of an 'amazing' year

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 24th Dec 2024, 11:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A special festive breakfast was served as a Kettering community centre continued to spread some festive spirit.

Highfield Barnes Community Centre in Kettering has had a busy schedule in the run-up to Christmas, including a festive breakfast.

Kelly Mercer told the Northants Telegraph: “We did a free Christmas full English breakfast on Highfields and they all went home with a gift and vouchers and we had a free raffle as well as 15 sit down and 15 takeaways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We then took 116 people to see Kettering panto and all had an ice cream.

"That’s all our events this year, it's been amazing and very busy.”

The community centre also recently held its very first Santa brunch, which was hailed a huge success.

Related topics:KetteringNorthants Telegraph

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice