Special festive breakfast served up at Kettering community centre at the end of an 'amazing' year
Highfield Barnes Community Centre in Kettering has had a busy schedule in the run-up to Christmas, including a festive breakfast.
Kelly Mercer told the Northants Telegraph: “We did a free Christmas full English breakfast on Highfields and they all went home with a gift and vouchers and we had a free raffle as well as 15 sit down and 15 takeaways.
"We then took 116 people to see Kettering panto and all had an ice cream.
"That’s all our events this year, it's been amazing and very busy.”
The community centre also recently held its very first Santa brunch, which was hailed a huge success.
