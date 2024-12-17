Children have a 'blast' as Kettering community centre hosts brunch with Santa

Highfield Barnes Community Centre in Kettering recently held its very first Santa brunch and the event has been hailed a huge success.
Kelly Mercer told the Northants Telegraph: “Our first Santa brunch on Highfields run by Highfield Barnes Community Group was brilliant.
"Thanks to Lidl for providing funding to buy the children £300 worth of toys, Kettering McDonald’s for providing Happy Meal boxes and toys, many shops and people who provided selection boxes and advent calendars and items for the children to take home - the children had a blast.”
Scroll down to see more pictures from the festive event.
