Children have a 'blast' as Kettering community centre hosts brunch with Santa

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 17th Dec 2024, 13:27 BST
Youngsters had a great time as they enjoyed breakfast with Santa at a Kettering community centre.

Highfield Barnes Community Centre in Kettering recently held its very first Santa brunch and the event has been hailed a huge success.

Kelly Mercer told the Northants Telegraph: “Our first Santa brunch on Highfields run by Highfield Barnes Community Group was brilliant.

"Thanks to Lidl for providing funding to buy the children £300 worth of toys, Kettering McDonald’s for providing Happy Meal boxes and toys, many shops and people who provided selection boxes and advent calendars and items for the children to take home - the children had a blast.”

The group's first ever Santa brunch has been hailed a huge success

The group's first ever Santa brunch has been hailed a huge success

Organisers say the children had a 'blast' at the event

Organisers say the children had a 'blast' at the event

Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas!

There were presents for the children

There were presents for the children

