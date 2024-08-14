Speak to Corby police officers about motorcycle nuisance in the town at supermarket drop-in events this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Do you have concerns regarding motorcycle nuisance and its associated anti-social behaviour in Corby?

Historically, the summer months often coincide with an increase in motorcycle nuisance and its associated anti-social behaviour, which can have a detrimental impact on the quality of life for others.

This week, the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team is holding drop-in sessions at two of the town’s supermarkets as part of the summer activities around Operation Pacify, which aims to reduce the illegal, and dangerous, riding of motorbikes.

The team will be available between 6pm and 8pm at Asda on the Phoenix Parkway today (Wednesday, August 14) and at the Aldi store in Saxon Way West on Friday (August 18), again at the same times.

Residents are invited to speak to police officers about motorcycle nuisance in the town at drop-in events taking place this week

Corby Neighbourhood Policing officer PC Callum Crabb, who is leading on Operation Pacify, said: “Although the problem has not changed in scale, we know this is clearly affecting our local community as people are noticing it more.

“We continue to work hard to tackle the on-going issues of illegal motorcycles in Corby, but people who live and work in Corby are the eyes and ears of our communities, and we would encourage them to come and speak to us and air their concerns.

“We will act on any concerns raised and use the information provided to carry out targeted patrols in specific areas to identify those responsible for plaguing their communities, but we will also use it to help build a true picture of the extent of the problem across the town.”

In addition to providing crime prevention advice, the team will also have a limited number of throttle locks to give out to riders to help protect their motorbikes. These will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis.

PC Crabb added: “For many people, their motorbike is much more than just a possession.

"It is their transport to work, or to get out and about, and losing it can be very upsetting as well as extremely expensive.

“The longer it takes and the harder it would be to steal; the less likely thieves are to target it and events such as this enable us to provide people with the right crime prevention information to help them protect their motorbikes and make them less attractive to criminals.”

If you are unable to attend the drop-in sessions but would still like to speak to the team, they can be emailed directly at [email protected] and PC Crabb will get back to you when on duty.

Anyone who wishes to report a crime is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or make a report online at www.northants.police.uk/ro

Always call 999 in an emergency or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.