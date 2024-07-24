Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have been clamping down on motorcycle crime in Corby, but they need the community’s help now with the issue historically getting worse over the summer.

Op Pacify was launched two years ago to clamp down on motorcycle nuisance and associated crime across the town.

While it has recorded numerous successes, historically the summer months often coincide with an increase in motorcycle nuisance and its associated anti-social behaviour, which can have a detrimental impact on the quality of life for others.

With the school summer holidays now under way, the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team wants to remind people of how Operation Pacify can help reduce the illegal, and dangerous, riding of motorbikes across the town.

Hand-held cameras are being used as part of Op Pacify to drive down motorbike crime in Corby (Pic credit: Northants Police)

Since the dedicated policing operation was set up two years ago in response to concerns from residents and businesses, the team has continued to seize motorcycles and prosecute riders for various traffic offences, including dangerous driving.

Community intelligence has been key to the success of the on-going campaign, and the team is appealing to members of the public to continue to provide information, including sightings, dash-cam and doorbell footage to help identify offenders.

The policing team use this information to target hot spots for motorcycle nuisance as well as carry out pro-active patrols, both on foot and in an unmarked police car, to track down those responsible for anti-social behaviour.

Using a handheld video camera to record footage from a distance, removing the dangers of engaging in pursuits and the potential of serious road collisions, the evidence captured is then used to bring those responsible to justice.

Corby Neighbourhood Policing officer PC Callum Crabb, who is leading on Operation Pacify, said: “For years, we have received numerous complaints about the ‘nuisance’ motorcycles which have plagued our communities - riding on playing fields, on footpaths and on our roads.

“However, this is not just ‘nuisance’ – it’s anti-social behaviour which is highly dangerous and illegal – in which riders put their own lives at risk as well as their pillion passengers, other road users and members of the public.

“Using the handheld camera not only means we can capture evidence from a safe distance, but more importantly, it removes the risk of anyone getting seriously injured or killed, because of the motorcycle rider driving erratically to avoid being caught.

"Once we’ve filmed a rider, we can use this evidence to build a compelling case, and over the past 12 months this has helped us achieve successful court outcomes with some of the most persistent offenders pleading guilty to various driving offences.”

However, over recent months there has been an increase in illegal motorcycle activities and PC Crabb is once again urging the Corby community to come together to help keep the good results coming in.

PC Crabb said: “We’ve been working hard to tackle the on-going issues of illegal motorcycles in Corby, and although the problem hasn’t changed in scale, people are noticing it more and I appreciate this is clearly affecting our local community.

“People who live and work in Corby are the eyes and ears of our communities, and we would encourage them to report any suspicious activity involving motorcycles so we can act upon it and use it to build a true picture of the extent of the problem.

“To help us identify and gather evidence against those responsible, we would also encourage residents and businesses to submit any CCTV, doorbell, dash-cam or mobile phone footage to us along with the date, time and location of the incident.

“We have had some good results over the past two years and are continuing to put people in front of the courts, but there is no room for complacency and still a lot more work to be done, which is why we need the public’s continued support.”