Solar farm plans in North Northamptonshire labelled ‘an environmental disaster’ as comments from relevant representations published

Over 1000 comments about the controversial Green Hill Solar Farm have been published, showing the depth of feeling from local residents who will be affected by the proposal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comments had been sought as part of the pre-examination stage of the project that could see solar farm space the size of Heathrow Airport constructed across sites around Northamptonshire villages including Mears Ashby, Walgrave, Earls Barton, Bozeat, and Grendon.

The Development Consent Order (DCO) for Green Hill Solar Farm was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate at the end of May 2025, and on June 19 it was accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People were given the opportunity to register as ‘relevant representation’ and, this week, concerns, thoughts, and queries of people affected by the plans were published on the government’s planning inspectorate.

1253 comments have been left from residents, local councils, businesses, and councillors

A total of 1,253 responses were submitted by members of the public and local businesses, with the vast majority expressing concerns about the size of the project, the impact on the local scenery and wildlife, flooding risk, and the potential for it to ‘alter the character and landscape’ of the local area.

One Earls Barton resident, Catriona Wareham, lamented the loss of green space and the impact it will have on the local scenery.

She said: “Having grown up in the village, the one thing I loved the most was going to runs around the beautiful countryside that surrounds the village, I've had many a catch up wondering around near the fields around Dowthorpe and Mill Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I object to the plans proposed to add a solar farm; not only will it cause heavy disruption to the village for a while before it's even up and running but it's quite frankly ugly and will ruin the beautiful views.”

Another resident, Philip Ward from Mears Ashby said: “I live in Mears Ashby and travel to and from work in Kettering every day. No matter which route out of the village I take, the roads are narrow and winding. I am constantly having to report how the road condition is terrible, and there isn't room for two cars to pass for most of the stretch.

"As a wildlife photographer I am also concerned about the impact to wildlife that this mass construction will have. We are in an area teeming with different species of birds, including Tawny owls, woodpeckers and many more.

"We also have a good bat population. I would hate to see their habitats disturbed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Prioritising short-term gains at the expense of long-term devastation’

Others have referred to the plans as ‘a disgrace’, ‘deeply concerning’, and ‘an environmental disaster’.

A representative from Wellingborough Walks Action Group, the people who petitioned to save the trees in Wellingborough’s London Road, had concerns about the site’s impact on woodland in the area.

Their comment said: “We are concerned that given the vast area of the planned site across this extensive historic and green landscape (way beyond Grendon), where much field, tree and woodland layout has not changed since being enclosed in the 1700's, that a great many trees, hedgerows and woodland areas in and around the site will be undermined and the vital bio-diversity that they support threatened, unless vital and genuine mitigations protecting trees, woodland and ancient landscape can be guaranteed throughout the whole life of the Green Hill Solar development and beyond.”

Cllr Scott Brown, North Northants councillor for Earls Barton ward expressed concerns about the solar farm’s impact on wildlife and habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I strongly object to the Green Hill Solar Farm due to its potential catastrophic effects on the Upper Nene Valley Gravel Pits Special Protection Area (SPA), a site of international importance for bird conservation, also designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and Ramsar wetland.

"The proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is irresponsibly located adjacent to this protected area within the Nene Valley flood plains, where any incident—such as a fire, explosion, or chemical leakage—could result in toxic run-off contaminating the watercourse, leading to irreversible destruction of habitats and the extinction-level threats to qualifying species, including overwintering birds like Golden Plover and Lapwing that depend on the area for foraging and roosting.

"I implore you to reject the Development Consent Order for the Green Hill Solar Farm without hesitation. Renewable energy projects must be sited in appropriate locations that safeguard protected environments, preserve community well-being, and uphold public safety, rather than prioritising short-term gains at the expense of long-term devastation.”

Moulton Parish Council was one of the interested parties which commented on the application, saying: “Moulton Parish Council has no material objections to the proposal but would prefer to see solar panels installed on existing and new buildings rather than open green space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scaldwell Parish Council was another. They add: “The site selection process, as presented in the Environmental Statement, fails to robustly demonstrate that less valuable land, brownfield sites, or rooftop solar options were fully considered and discounted.

"Approval would set a damaging precedent for the unnecessary industrialisation of high-value agricultural land without adequate safeguards for restoration, public safety, highway safety, or landscape protection.

Stuart Andrew, MP for Daventry spoke on behalf of residents in his constituency.

He said: “There is a growing sentiment that the minimal local economic return and lack of community benefits are unjustifiable, especially given the scale of disruption caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While there is some support for solar power and renewable energy, the location and scale of this proposed project are of primary concern to many local communities. Additionally, the use of BMV farmland and its impact on food security is deemed unacceptable by many, with strong support for alternative locations, such as rooftops and brownfield sites, being considered.”

The full list of responses can be found via the planning inspectorate online here.