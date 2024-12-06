Consultations have been held by those behind the newly-proposed Green Hill Solar Farm, giving local people a chance to speak directly with the developers of the project which would see almost 3000 acres of rural Northamptonshire taken up by solar powered energy infrastructure.

Many attended the non-statutory consultations in the spring, having challenged representatives of Island Green Power, the company behind the proposal, about issues such as biodiversity, visual impact, and traffic. Now, the statutory consultation period has given people the chance to view the plans as they have developed over the last nine months.

Island Green Power had previously said it wants the proposal to be a ‘collaborative process’, taking the thoughts and concerns of people on board to help shape how the solar farm takes shape.

After publishing a report of their findings from the public consultations held in March and May, an Island Green Power spokesman said: “The proposals for the project will be developed in line with planning policy, according to feedback from public consultations and findings from environmental and technical assessments.

The consultation event in Wellingborough was one of four in-person drop-ins, with the final one taking place on December 7 at Walgrave Village Hall

"At every stage, we are committed to working with the local community, businesses and stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the project and deliver lasting benefit.”

The consultation period, which is currently ongoing, has brought strong opinions to the forefront.

“It’s obscene”

Nick Frampton attended the meeting in Wellingborough on November 27, and said he was ‘irate’ at the plans to build solar farm infrastructure near his Mears Ashby home.

He said: “I’m absolutely beside myself, I’m irate.

“My key concern is that it’s there at all, it’s obscene.

“We’re surrounded by open countryside which everyone can enjoy, and now all you’re going to see are solar panels.

A sticking point for Nick was the site’s proximity to Mears Ashby, with sites D and E being on the immediate eastern border of the village. He believes that it would be best to move the sites near Mears Ashby (D and E) to an alternative location.

His attendance at the consultation has done little to change his mind.

Nick added: “It’s more of what I expect, there have been some platitudes, I can see where they’re coming from, they’re just doing their job.

“We don’t want it at all but it’s bigger than that.

I don’t want it at all, but the reality is that this will go ahead. I’m taking the stance that it’s going to happen, so let’s make it a little more acceptable.

If we can just move that, it would make a massive difference. Whatever they say you can see those fields, but another field back would give us some breathing space.”

Juliet Jarvis of Stop Green Hill Solar has been opposed to the plans from the beginning, having attended the non-statutory consultation in the spring. She believes the proposal is ‘so inappropriate’ given that they are planned to be on quality farmland.

She said: “This is another massive utility scale solar development driven by opportune developers responding to government’s solar energy targets. A massive 700 acres has been given up by Castle Ashby, and the solar farm will surround the historic village of Easton Maudit on three sides, where the majority of residents are the estate’s tenants.

"In Mears Ashby, an enormous 1000 acres controlled by University of Oxford will change the village and surrounding Earls Barton and Sywell.

“The chosen locations are so inappropriate. They are on good quality productive farmland and we know of tenant farmers who have lost land.

“West and North Northamptonshire are first and third in the UK for the most warehouses, storage and logistics buildings. The UK Warehousing Association confirms there is enough warehouse roof space to deliver all the solar power needed, but there is no combined solution from planners or government. Look at the number of warehouses being built in our county with no solar generation on their rooftops.”

Cllr Martin Griffiths, former leader of the Borough Council of Wellingborough, has taken issue with the ‘sheer scale' of the project, having launched a petition in the spring which garnered hundreds of signatures.

Juliet added: “It will take two years of construction, five and a half days a week, with increased traffic, abnormal loads and out-of-hours vehicle access. Green Hill Solar is the size of Heathrow airport, landing in Northamptonshire.

"It will change our region for the next ‘temporary’ 60 years, with no guarantee who it will be sold on to.”

The development is proposed over nine sites across Northamptonshire, with sites A, A2 B, C D, E falling into the Daventry constituency.

Stuart Andrew, MP for Daventry (CON) said: “While I firmly support the UK's target of reaching net zero by 2050 and recognise that solar energy is a crucial component in reaching this target, I also understand the concerns regarding the impact that some large-scale solar projects, such as the Green Hill Solar Farm, can have on local communities and the countryside. “I have listened to my constituents, attended meetings, visited the proposed site and spoken with residents about their perspectives on this proposal.

"I have shared their feedback with Island Green Power and will continue to advocate for my constituents' views as this matter moves forward to the Planning Inspectorate, which will make the final decision on the project. I believe it is important that the planning system balances the views of local communities against the need to deliver a secure energy system.

“Furthermore, government guidance encourages the use of previously developed and non-agricultural land for large-scale solar farm development.

"Developers should prioritise placing solar infrastructure on warehouses and car parks instead of sacrificing agricultural land. Additionally, the government must consider the cumulative impacts of these solar farms, especially as we are increasingly seeing geographical clustering of proposed solar developments in certain areas.

"It is essential to evaluate how this clustering might affect food security, which is just as crucial as energy security.”

Sites F and G, as well as the land earmarked for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) are situated in the South Northamptonshire constituency. Its MP, Sarah Bool (CON), has been contacted for comment.

The final in-person consultation event takes place tomorrow (December 7) at Walgrave Village Hall from midday until 5pm, and people can still have their say by filling out the feedback form online here until the consultation period ends on December 19.

Representatives of Island Green Power and Green Hill Solar Farm have been contacted for comment.