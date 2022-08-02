Smiles all round at Kettering's first 'Street Food Saturdays' event

Kettering's first Street Food Saturdays

Those behind Kettering’s ‘Street Food Saturdays’ hope the events will grow and grow after the first proved to be successful.

Hundreds of people visited the Market Place on July 30 with vendors including those selling Indian street food, doughnuts, cookies and more.

Games and activities were also on offer from 11am to 4pm including jacks and marbles, giant garden games, arts and painting, sumo wrestling in inflatable suits, throwing games, a bubble station, face painting, table football and more. A DJ then performed from 4pm to 7pm.

The event was supported and funded by Kettering Town Council having been organised by Green Party councillor Emily Fedorowycz and Fly By Bars operator Dominic Douglas, who set up Street Food Fridays in nearby Corby. It aimed to bring people back into the town centre while also encouraging local businesses and start-ups to try out having a market stall.

Cllr Fedorowycz said: “At a time like this it’s so key for us to have events like this – something free and fun for everyone to enjoy.

“This was our first community-run food festival and hopefully it will grow even more from this first success now that people know it is on the last Saturday of the month.

“The atmosphere at the weekend was so vibrant and lovely – there were so many smiling faces and happy kids. It really made all the hard work worth it. I’m so proud of our town and the awesome people who came together to make this possible.”

Event coordinator Dominic added: “I would like to thank everyone who came and supported our first Street Food Saturdays, from our fantastic street traders to all the people involved who helped to make this amazing event happen on the Market Place.”

Street Food Saturdays will be returning on August 27 and September 24, with slightly different themes to the activities. August 27 will have a slant towards celebrating culture and diversity and September 24 will be a ‘have a go’ day to share hobbies, sports, arts and skills.

Anyone who would like to be involved in the upcoming community festivals should email [email protected]