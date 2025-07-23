Skydiving twins fundraise for Kettering General Hospital as 'thank you' for amazing care when premature babies

By Alison Bagley
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Twins cared for at Kettering General Hospital’s Special Baby Care Unit have marked their 18th year with a charity skydive – jumping out of a plane from 13,000ft.

Willow and Bronte Cooper from Titchmarsh have already raised more than £1,300 for the hospital where they were born eight weeks early.

They spent the first five weeks of their lives in the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) cared for by staff and parents Naomi and Tim.

Born at 32 weeks with Willow weighing 2lb 14oz and Bronte weighing 4lb 7oz, the active sisters wanted to ‘give something back’.

Bronte and Willow Cooper skydiving for Kettering General Hospital/UGCplaceholder image
Bronte and Willow Cooper skydiving for Kettering General Hospital/UGC

Willow and Bronte said: “We spent the first five weeks of our lives in the SCBU. Thanks to the incredible care we received, we’re here today, 18 years later.

"We wanted to do something meaningful. We’ve always known how important the SCBU was to our family, and we felt it was the right time to give something back.

“The unit supports hundreds of premature babies every year and is constantly updating its equipment and improving its facilities. Money will go straight to helping other families who are going through those first fragile weeks.”

Tim and Naomi Cooper with Willow (yellow hat) and Bronte (pink hat) in Kettering General Hospital's special care baby unit / UGCplaceholder image
Tim and Naomi Cooper with Willow (yellow hat) and Bronte (pink hat) in Kettering General Hospital's special care baby unit / UGC

The skydive took place at Sibson Airfield near Peterborough with UK Parachuting.

After climbing to 13,000ft in the plane the girls – attached to an instructor – freefell at 120mph before the parachute opened for a gentle six-minute descent.

Willow and Bronte added: “This was our first time skydiving. We loved every minute of it, especially knowing that it was for such a great cause.

“We’d be so grateful for any donations, no matter how small. Every little bit will help the SCBU continue to do its amazing work.”

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/naomi-cooper-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=EM&utm_campaign=015

