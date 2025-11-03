Six-day strike at Northamptonshire primary school as teachers say school is 'failing in its duty of care'

Teachers at Meadowside Primary School in Burton Latimer are planning a six-day strike beginning tomorrow (November 4) over ‘adverse management practices’ that they say are are ‘affecting teachers’ health and working conditions.’

Members of the National Association of Schoolmasters and Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) will be picketing outside the school in Park Road, Burton Latimer tomorrow morning between approximately 8am and 9am in the first of six planned days of strike action.

Matt Wrack, NASUWT general secretary, said: “Trust and confidence in the school leadership is being seriously undermined as a result of the failure to address the significant concerns of staff about the way in which they are being managed.

“The teachers want to be able to focus on teaching and helping pupils achieve their best, but current expectations from school management are preventing them from doing this to their fullest.

“We continue to appeal to the employer to work with us to find an agreed way forward in which the professionalism and welfare of staff is recognised and respected. This will avoid further industrial action.”

Meadowside Primary was last visited by Ofsted in March 2022 where it was graded good in leadership and management, however the school is being accused by the union of teachers’ excessive workload, a lack of transparency and effective communication, and lack of career progression.

NASUWT teachers began an ongoing programme of action short of strike action last Wednesday (October 29), under which they have withdrawn from specific non-teaching activities which they believe are driving up their workloads and distracting them from focusing on teaching and learning.

Alan Hackett, NASUWT national executive member for Northamptonshire, said: “We believe the employer is currently failing in its duty of care to staff and pupils at Meadowside.

"They have had numerous opportunities to act to address the management problems at the school but have failed to do so.

“Members now feel that they have no choice but to take strike action in order to stand up for their right to be treated as the skilled professionals they are.”

In response, a Meadowside Primary spokesman said: “We have been informed by union representatives that a day of strike action will take place on Tuesday of this week.

“Whilst we have sought every opportunity to negotiate in good faith, it is disappointing for everyone that this strike could not be avoided.

“We fully acknowledge that there has been some uncertainty in recent months as the school, like many others across the country have had to work through difficult challenges in balancing its budget. We do understand that this has had an impact on some staff however, as a school community, we have been working through this.

“With this in mind, we are pleased that union representatives have agreed to meet for mediation talks with the school and the local authority on Wednesday this week. We are hopeful that the outcome of these much-needed conversations will be positive for all involved.

“Our priority is always our pupils and staff, and we are extremely keen to move through this and find a positive way forward.”

Further days of strike action by the union are planned for November 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20.