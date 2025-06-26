Significant achievement for Irchester Field School as partnership wins prestigious prize at MJ Awards
The Irchester Field School is a joint partnership between the North Northants Council-managed Chester House Estate, the Northamptonshire Archaeological Resource Centre (ARC) and University of Leicester's School of Ancient History and Archaeology.
A spokesman for the MJ Awards said: “Winning an MJ Award acknowledges the tremendous effort of those in local government dedicating themselves to supporting local communities, facing challenge after challenge, but never giving up in the face of adversity.
"This project has really stood out for the way it deepens public connection with place, making history and archaeology relevant for all sections of the community.
"It is a project that develops year on year, and is showing impressive results, not only in engagement, but also in non-educational outcomes such as public health and well-being.”
The MJ Achievement Awards were announced at Park Plaza in London on June 20, which were attended by members of North Northants Council and the field school.
Currently, the partnership is undergoing its annual excavation of the site near the estate, which is believed to be the suburb of a Roman town.
Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northants Council, said: “Winning this national award is a significant achievement and a clear reflection of the strength of the Irchester Field School partnership.
"It demonstrates how collaboration between North Northamptonshire Council, academic institutions and heritage organisations can deliver real value to our communities across North Northamptonshire. “I’m proud of everyone who has contributed to this outstanding project – congratulations to all involved.
"Their work is helping to connect people with our rich local history in new and meaningful ways, and it’s fantastic to see that recognised at a national level.”
