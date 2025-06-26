Excavation at Chester House Estate near Wellingborough unearths history of the site as attraction prepares for Roman Fest this weekend

Volunteers and archaeologists from around the world have continued their efforts to uncover the rich past of the grounds surrounding the Chester House Estate, giving more context to the site which has demonstrated more than 10,000 years of history.

Every June and July, archaeologists from the University of Leicester’s School of Ancient History and Archaeology excavate within the suburbs of the Roman town, alongside volunteers and staff from the estate and ARC.

Ben Donnelly-Symes, archaeological curator at The Chester House Estate, said: “We’ve been running this community and student excavation for almost 10 years, and since 2019 University of Leicester have been involved, and since 2022 University of Leicester have been leading this with us.

"We’ve got 90 school children on site every day as part of a schools programme built around it.

Mel Kuehn made the trip to Chester House from New Zealand

“We’re expecting to find settlement remains, because we’re in the centre of the settlement. The suburbs of the town extend all the way to the train line and down onto the flood plain, so we’re right in the heart of Roman Irchester.”

Archaeologists have been excavating a Roman settlement at Chester House, with researchers identifying that the space would likely have been a Roman suburb, as artefacts such as walls, a single pot (believed to possibly be for a nearby well), and animal bones have been uncovered.

Mel Kuehn made the trip to Chester House from New Zealand. She said: "I come over as often as I can, it’s nice to see the site change and developing every year.

“The interesting part is what the ordinary person does, and what their community looks like. It’s great to be able to focus on one individual, but what did everyone else do?”

The Archaeological Resource Centre (ARC) at Chester House holds more than 25,000 boxes of items and objects from over 3000 sites across Northamptonshire with the hope of housing them under one roof to be accessible to the public.

The centre is home to artefacts such as the forearm bone of a woolly rhino, a fragment of a Roman painting depicting a woman and a green frog ornament, which staff are in the process of naming. The frontrunner so far is Phileas Frog, a nod to Jules Verne’s Around the World in Eighty Days.

Georgina Clipstone, assistant ARC curator and volunteer coordinator, said: “At the moment we’re still bringing in the backlog because we’ve only been open for four years. A big part of our mission has been to bring it somewhere central where we can look after it all together and make sure it’s as accessible to the public as possible.

"It’s not just university academics who can view the material, we’re trying to make it as accessible to every member of the public as possible, be it Round Tables, school groups, mental health projects, theatre companies, anyone who wants to view the material it’s completely free for them.

Among the artifacts at the ARC are a frog ornament, a woolly rhino arm bone, a Saxon brooch, and a Roman painting

"We’ve got paleolithic items through into the IronAage before we get to Roman, but a good chunk of our store is Roman material because the Romans loved ‘stuff’ so much, the Romans were really into their material culture.”

The excavation coincides with Roman Fest, a free, annual event taking place this year on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29 June, celebrating the site’s links to Roman history with Roman-style military demonstrations, tours of the archaeological digs and Roman themed stalls and crafts.

Cllr Greg Wilcox, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for communities said: “It’s a wonderful place.

“I’ve always been very interested in Roman history and the dark ages after they left. This represents such great history and learning, especially for youngsters, you can see the schools have come here today, and I think they’ve been blown away by it.”