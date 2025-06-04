Roman Fest returning to Chester House Estate near Wellingborough this summer - and it's free!

Roman Fest is returning to the Chester House Estate this summer with its largest line-up to date and new activities to enjoy.

The two-day Roman Festival, organised in partnership with the University of Leicester’s Heritage Hub, is a free event taking place on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29 June.

Popular favourites will be returning to the event, including Roman-style military demonstrations, tours of the archaeological digs and Roman themed stalls and crafts.

New activities will also be introduced including an expanded Living History itinerary, theatre shows and an extended pop-up archaeology lab.

The festival will include the opportunity to see an excavation in progress, ask questions of the experts and have the chance to wash real Roman objects found during the excavations.

Stalls from more than 35 local museums, community archaeology groups, archaeological companies and other heritage organisations from Northamptonshire and beyond will provide the opportunity for real Roman artefacts to be handled, and historic demonstrations of ancient weaving, spinning, pottery and tile making, bone crafting and cooking techniques will be available to see.

Jane Bethea, director of public health, communities and leisure at North Northamptonshire Council, said: “The Chester House Estate has a fascinating past, including 400 years of Roman history and Roman Fest really highlights this.

“This event is always the highlight of the estate’s calendar and provides a fun day out for the whole family, whilst also providing a great insight into the world of Roman Britain.

“Roman Fest is always extremely popular, so I would encourage you to book your tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.”

Exclusive to this year, the estate is showcasing a pop-up exhibition of artwork by Northampton College students, inspired by the Romans and objects within the onsite Northamptonshire Archaeological Resource Centre (ARC).

Sarah Scott, professor of archaeology and director of the university’s Heritage Hub, explained: “We are delighted to be partnering on the Roman Festival at the Chester House Estate this June.

"This annual event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our collaborative research and archaeological expertise through guided tours of our live excavation and an interactive pop-up archaeology lab.

"Our students and staff are excited to be working alongside volunteers and staff from the ARC and the Chester House Estate investigating the small Roman town of Irchester which lies within the estate.

“In addition to popular favourites, such as demonstrations from the Ermine Street Guard, you can learn the basics of osteoarchaeology, examine real archaeological finds using microscopes and uncover the surprising role of insects in archaeology and health.

"There will be something for all ages.”

Roman Fest 2025 will take place on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29 from 10am to 4pm both days.

This is a free event, however visitors must book a ticket due to the popularity of the weekend-long event.

Claudius Way is the estate’s main visitor car park and is accessed through the Prologis Park Wellingborough.

Visitors must use the NN8 2DH postcode to find this entrance.

The Lime Avenue A45 entrance will strictly be for blue badge holders only.