Shoplifting thug back behind bars after assaulting Corby Boots worker for second time this year

Robert Mort

A man from Corby was released from jail after assaulting a shop worker but then went back to the same store and did it again.

Robert Mort, 36, was jailed back in February after the courts heard he went on a month-long crime spree, stealing from shops across the town including H&M, Halfords, TK Maxx, Best One and Co-op.

When confronted in Boots in Phoenix Parkway, Mort assaulted a member of staff. At a hearing in February, he admitted the offences and Northampton magistrates gave him 32 weeks in jail.

Including time on remand, Mort, of no fixed abode, served half the sentence and within days was released and was back in Corby reoffending.

A court hearing on May 9 heard how he had gone into Boots two days previously and tried to steal a £10 pair of sunglasses. He then assaulted a shop worker there and was arrested.

Magistrates sentenced Mort, who pleaded guilty, to a further 12 weeks in jail for the theft after hearing of his history of offending and the fact he was on licence at the time of the incident. They also ordered him to serve four weeks behind bars, concurrently, for the assault. He will have to pay £30 compensation to the Boots employee by August.