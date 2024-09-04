Shoes made in Kettering to travel to Europe thanks to new digital passports for Loake heritage brand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shoes made in Kettering known for their classic craftsmanship and quality will now be traded into the European Union using a new digital passport for goods.

Loake Shoemakers based in Wood Street, Kettering have graced the feet of Timelord Doctor Who, and sports stars including Mo Farah and Andrew Flintoff.

Known for its craftsmanship and quality, the shoe brand has gone into partnership with Buyerdock to provide Digital Product Passports (DPP) across its entire product range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The system will enable Loake to provide detailed product information, including origin, materials, sustainability efforts, and care instructions, accessible via a QR code at point of sale.

Loake shoes made in Kettering/Loake

Ian Smith, sustainability manager at Loake Shoemakers, said: “We are excited to partner with Buyerdock, a leader in the DPP space, to provide our customers with comprehensive product information for every pair of Loake Shoes.

“This initiative aligns with our values of quality, craftsmanship, and transparency, and we believe it will enhance the customer experience. Having a unique system that will automatically generate the correct EU packaging recycle logos ensures we remain compliant too.”

Every Loake product will feature a Buyerdock-powered DPP and be future-proofed ahead of upcoming EU regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Dixie, co-founder of Buyerdock, said: “Loake Shoemakers are a brand rich in heritage and we are really pleased they have chosen Buyerdock as their DPP solution. The automation of our DPP and on-demand creation of our QR code is crucial for brands with multiple thousands of stock keeping units.

Loake shoes made in Kettering/Loake

“The world of fashion, textiles and shoes will need to start building their Digital Product Passports very soon in order to comply with the new EU law.”

Founded in 1880 by John Loake, Loake Shoemakers has made more than 50 million pairs of Goodyear welted shoes over years.