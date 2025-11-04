Shoe protests outside Northamptonshire council offices for ‘failed’ SEND children

Families across Northamptonshire have laid shoes outside council offices as part of a national protest seeing parents come together to fight for ‘failed’ or ‘left behind’ children with special educational needs and disabilities.

The ‘Every Pair Tells a Story’ campaign was organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK, which said they organised more than 90 events in cities and towns across the country yesterday (Monday, November 3).

Parents and carers of SEND children were encouraged to lay a pair of children’s shoes outside the Northampton Guildhall for families under West Northants Council (WNC) and Swanspool House in Wellingborough for those in North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

Aimee Bradley, founder of the national movement, said the shoes tell the stories of children who want to learn, play and be included, but have been left behind because the system decided their needs were too complex or too inconvenient.

Pairs of shoes have been left outside council offices across the country Credit: SEND family photo

She said: “This is about every child failed by broken promises and endless red tape. The government must listen to parents."

Volunteers around the country helped organise the protests so all events could take place at the same time and send a message to central government, as well as the local authorities.

Claire, a local SEND parent who helped organise the event, said: “This is about our children being seen, heard and supported.

“We’re banding together across the whole country. I think we’ve realised there’s so many of us struggling – you think it’s just yourself, but then you realise it’s a big national picture and it’s a sense of coming together and helping other people out.”

Ruth Byron, who attended the protest at Northampton Guildhall, said she had laid two pairs of shoes down on behalf of her own children who are struggling with SEND provision and are currently being home-schooled.

She said her son’s relationship with his mainstream primary school broke down very quickly to the point where she could not get him in and he became suicidal.

She said: “It was the lowest point in his life and it was absolutely the lowest point in mine as well.

“When I made the decision to take them out of school, I felt like the council was thinking ‘yes, let’s get them out of the way and then we won’t have to worry about you again’.

Each pair of shoes had a personal message from a family attached Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“We get no money, no support – I’m a single parent trying to work and trying to home educate two AuDHD children.”

She added that she battled for years to get education, health and care plans (EHCPs), but now has to face a tribunal and has been left feeling ‘completely burnt out’.

Ruth continued: “I think a lot of the time they don’t actually see the children. There’s no funding and that’s their priority – they’re not thinking about the children’s lives and how it’s affecting them.

“I think it’s a bigger problem than just the local council. The whole system is broken.”

Organisers said the empty shoes represent every child across England who has been failed by the education system Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Another Northampton mum, Mrs Bland, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that she had to give up her work to help her children who have SEND needs.

She said: “It’s important to come here today and show my support because I know a lot of parents who are struggling and children who are being forgotten.

“It wouldn’t have got to this if they’d been screening children earlier or listening to the parents when they’re saying they’re not coping.”

The campaign followed a rally held in Parliament Square, in London, earlier this year which was attended by more than 800 parents, carers and young people. Last month, the government announced it was delaying SEND system reforms and other policy proposals until early 2026.

Elizabeth Wright, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for children’s, families and education said the number of children and young people being identified with SEND is increasing at ‘unprecedented’ rates.

“Alongside system-wide improvements, we are committed to working with our partners – and parents – to ensure every child and young person with SEND receives the support they need to thrive,” she added.

Ruth Byron added two pairs of shoes to those outside the Northampton Guildhall, for her own children Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

WNC leader, Mark Arnull, said that the council was working hard with partners to improve outcomes for families. However, he said that "with unprecedented demand for services, depleted funding and the national SEND system effectively broken and urgently needing reform, we are swimming against the tide”.

After the event, all shoes were collected and donated to local charities supporting children and families in need.