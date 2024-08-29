Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Corby’s Lakelands Hospice has launched a fundraising campaign that they hope will see the community get involved.

Using the tag line ‘every sparkle matters’, Shine for Lakelands is a new fundraising campaign for the Corby hospice that will run throughout October.

Organisers would like individuals, groups, and companies to get involved and support their hospice at home service by raising funds with a shine or glittering-themed event.

People can create a gathering centred around shining and sparkles - whether it's a glittering party, a sparkling bake sale, or a twinkling dress up day.

Lakelands Hospice nurses, from left to right: Kate Connolly, Lynn Davies, Julie Jackson, and Cathy Finnerty

Based in Butland Road, Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity delivering specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

Day service user Michael, will ‘brave the shave’ for Lakelands as part of their Shine for Lakelands campaign on October 18.

He said: “I’ve been here about nine years now and I enjoy it because it gets you back to routine in the week.

“It helps you forget what you’re going through and we can have a good laugh and a joke and wind everyone up.”

Day centre attendees from left to right: Michael, Neil, John, and Wilson

Neil, another attendee said: “All our meals are lovely, £5 for your meal - that’s your main meal and a sweet dessert, you couldn’t do that at home.

“It’s just a nice friendly place to come where you get support if you need it.

“And we always get plenty of biscuits.”

Another attendee, John said: “I’d like to live here - everybody is on the same par. If you’ve got any problems you can talk between each other, we’ve near enough got all the same problems.

Day centre attendees enjoy a game with one of the volunteers

“They bend over backwards to help you here.”

Another attendee, Wilson said: “It’s a great atmosphere and a good laugh.”

The day service users enjoy games, such as bingo, quizzes and recently went on a day trip to Hunstanton. In the spring, they had lambs come to visit the hospice.

Thanks to the generosity of the people of the area, the hospice was established using £1m donated by town residents.

Lakelands does not receive any government or NHS funding, relying completely on charitable donations and fundraising events – they need to raise in excess of £600,000 each year to keep the doors open.

The nurses at the hospice will be doing a 10k night walk at Rutland Water as part of Shine for Lakelands for which you can donate here.

Cathy Finnerty, nurse manager at Lakelands Hospice said: “I love working here, it’s changed my life. I came here in January and I’m never ever leaving.

“I’m new to Corby but the people are so friendly and welcoming.”

Lynn Davies, sister at Lakelands Hospice said: “It’s about encouraging people to live with their illness and not dying from it. People always say they can feel the lovely atmosphere when they walk in the door.

“Vic, the founder of the hospice, he always used to say it was built by the people for the people.”

A comprehensive pack has been put together by Lakelands to help people get started. The pack includes a list of event ideas and tips.

You can email Lynette Ballantyne for a copy of the pack: [email protected] or call 01536 747755 for more information.

People can self-refer to the day centre by contacting Lakelands.