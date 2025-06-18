Shannon's fundraiser tops £100,000 as family of girl, 16, battling cancer set to fly to Netherlands for life-saving surgery

The family of a Rushden girl battling cancer that was discovered after a trip to Specsavers have reached a six-figure milestone with their fundraising, meaning they can travel abroad for the treatment she needs.

Jon Kilraine and his wife Michelle launched a fundraising page last month for their daughter, Shannon, who is currently battling cancer which requires specialist care in Europe.

He said: “It’s absolutely amazing. We don’t often ask for help, and the fact that we’ve asked for help and got such an amazing response is completely overwhelming. We couldn’t believe the way it happened when it did.”

The GoFundMe started off hot with £40,000 raised in its first four days, and significant donations from anonymous people helped push it over the £100,000 mark. Today, it sits at £103,531.

Shannon Kilraine, 16, from Rushden

This is Shannon’s second bout with cancer, and as such the treatment must be more aggressive this time in order to be effective, which means seeking the help of specialists overseas.

In order to remove the tumour Shannon’s eye has to be removed, however Jon says Shannon remains in high spirits.

Shannon’s surgery will take place in Utrecht on June 23 and brachytherapy – a form of radiotherapy that is designed to limit the damage to surrounding tissue— will follow every two hours for the rest of the week.

Jon added: “Everything’s in place for us to be able to go out there, a local neighbour works for a travel agency and got in touch with Eurostar who have given us a ticket each to go from London to Amsterdam, which again is absolutely amazing.

“It’s a big thing for my daughter and she’s still getting her head around it all. It’s still a huge concern for her, it’s a massive step and a huge amount of surgery.

“The treatment itself is absolutely fine and we know the outcome is going to be great, it’s just a huge step.”

The fundraiser, which is still online, topped £100,000 earlier this month, beating its £80,000 target. Jon says any excess funds raised are to be donated to local charities who have supported the family along the way.