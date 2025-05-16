Rushden dad's fundraiser for Shannon, 16, who is fighting cancer for the second time

Generous donors have already raised more than £54,000 for a teenager fighting cancer for the second time.

Rushden resident Jon Kilraine launched a fundraising page earlier this month to help his 16-year-old daughter, Shannon, who is fighting cancer again.

Shannon’s battle with cancer began when her parents noticed something wasn’t right after a visit to Specsavers.

During the check-up, it became apparent that Shannon couldn’t fully close one of her eyes.

Further referrals and tests revealed that a tumor was the cause, leading to a devastating diagnosis.

After undergoing nine rounds of chemotherapy, the NHS has explored all options but doctors have now said the only way forward is a specialist treatment abroad in the Netherlands.

This life-saving procedure will involve two surgeries, including the removal of Shannon’s eye and tumour followed by brachytherapy.

The second surgery will remove the rods inserted during the first surgery and involve extensive facial reconstruction.

Writing on his gofundme page, dad Jon said: “Shannon is only 16-years-old and is fighting cancer for the second time.

"Her case has been discussed at a national level in the NHS and as well as the nine rounds of chemotherapy they have recommended a treatment called AMORE.

"This treatment is only available in the Netherlands.

"The NHS can’t pay for the treatment so this page has been set up to help with the costs of treatment, accommodation and travel.

"This treatment will give Shannon the best chance of beating cancer for good.”

The strain on Shannon’s family since her diagnosis has been ‘immense’.

Her mum, Michelle, has had to cut her working hours to care for Shannon while her dad travels for work, leaving them to balance everything during this difficult time.

The family’s fundraising has seen more than £54,000 raised so far, which will go towards Shannon’s treatment, travel and accommodation in the Netherlands.

In just seven days, more than 400 donations have been received but the family still has some way to go to reach their target of £80,000.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so via the gofundme page here.

The family has said any extra funds will be donated to help other children fighting cancer.