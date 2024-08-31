Set a date for wildlife calendar launch to help STAUNCH campaigners fight Thrapston warehouse developments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Campaigners fighting proposed development on land between Titchmarsh and Thrapston will launch their latest fund raising venture.

STAUNCH, the group formed to protect the Upper Nene Valley after land near Thrapston was earmarked for two large warehouse complexes, want to highlight wildlife currently found in the area.

The campaigners held a competition asking local wildlife and photography enthusiasts to submit their work on the theme of ‘Wild and Free’.

Winning images have now been used to create a calendar that will be used to publicise their on-going battle against the development on farmland.

Wildlife calendar/ STAUNCH

A spokesman for STAUNCH said: "We have had a great response and have produced a super calendar. We wanted to spotlight all the wonderful creatures and countryside that will be lost if the proposed two warehouses to the south and southwest of Titchmarsh and near Thrapston, and the two solar farms to the east of Titchmarsh are approved.

"All these proposals are going to have a massively negative impact on the area including the huge increase in HGV traffic both during construction and when in operation.

“STAUNCH are very clear that we are not against renewable energy but the placing of solar panels on good agricultural land is not sustainable and we advocate that solar panels should be on roofs.”

Concerns raised by residents include heavy traffic on the A605 – generated by the predicted work force estimated to be up to 2,000 jobs – and the loss of farmland on the greenfield site.

Printing costs of the calendars have been supported by sponsorship from local organisations and businesses.

On Thursday, September 5, the calendar will be officially launched at Titchmarsh Clubroom, in High Street (NN14 3DF) with doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Kevin Shapland, chairman of STAUNCH will be updating everyone on the four applications’ progress.

As well as calendars, prints of the winning photographs will be auctioned and packs of Christmas cards and greeting cards of photographs that did not make it to the calendar will be on sale.

Calendars will also be on sale at the market outside St. James's Church Thrapston on Saturday September, 7 from 9am to midday and afterwards from Titchmarsh Village Shop.