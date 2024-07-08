An Alfie Pringle (Willy Wonka) and Benjamin O'Brien (Charlie Bucket) double-act stole the show at The Core Corby. Images: Timea Kovacs

Buckets of fun, emotion and talent shone through this weekend as a sensational young cast put on a delicious version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The wonderful Weldon Amateur Theatre School (WATS) always guarantee a great night out, and their version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was a reminder of what an asset this group is to our town.

The familiar film has been brought up-to-date with new music and a story adapted for the stage at The Core Corby – and what a show this was.

Alfie Pringle (Willy Wonka) brought an exquisite mix of sarcasm, weirdness and confidence to the stage as he gave the performance of his life. Such flawless execution makes if difficult to believe Alfie won’t one day be starring in a West End show himself.

The brilliant Beauregardes. Image: Timea Kovacs

And his double-act with Benjamin O’Brien (Charlie Bucket) who is the company’s breakthrough star this year had the audience enraptured. Young Benjamin’s solo numbers brought a real poignancy to the tale as he effortlessly held the stage. I can only imagine his parents were absolutely bursting with pride to see such a young boy bringing so much maturity and emotion to the role.

Scarlett McMullen (Mrs Beauregarde) and Rosie Robb (Violet Beauregarde) added super comedic interludes and Holly Robb (Mrs Teavee) was the most desperate of housewives.

Jessica Henderson (Veruca Salt) was the perfect archetypal spoiled brat.

A supporting cast of dozens of local dancers and performers showed the depth of talent in Corby and its surrounding villages.

With impeccable costumes and beautiful staging and lighting, this was an absolutely unmissable show. Accomplished live musicians helped create a magical atmosphere. And with five performances over three days, these kids showed no signs of running out of energy as they were given a standing ovation at the end of their final outing last night (Sunday, July 7).

WATS is now in its tenth year and going from strength to strength under the directorship of Megan Jones, Maxine McLellan and their wonderful team.