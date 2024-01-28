The brilliant Alfie Pringle as Tyrone Jackson in Fame, at the Corby Core. Image: Timea Kovacs

Our area’s brightest young stars brought the house down in Corby yesterday as Fame opened for its weekend run at the Core Theatre.

The jaw-dropping stage version of the 1980s hit show and film saw local youngsters, all under the age of 21, from Weldon Amateur Theatre School, bring the spirited story alive with music and dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was absolutely nothing amateur about this show, with Holly Robb giving an astonishing performance as Carmen Diaz and the perfectly-cast Ben Marks owning the stage as Joe Vegas.

Holly Robb gave a sensational performance as Carmen Diaz. Image: Timea Kovacs

These talented young people wouldn’t have sounded out of place in an expensive London production. It was hard to believe at times that the cast wasn’t only amateur, it was also made up entirely of youngsters who have squeezed rehearsals into their spare time.

A delighted audience were encapsulated for the entire two-hour show which featured children as young as four. The musical told the story of a New York theatre school and the gritty ups-and-downs its its students’ lives.

They watched intently as Serena (Tilly Stephen-Smith) and Nick Piazza (Rupert O’Brien) fell in love, supported by a supporting cast with a real depth of talent including wonderful Alfie Pringle as Tyrone Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fame is clearly just around the corner for some of these young people who are no doubt headed for the West End. But everyone on that stage – from the youngest dancer to the leading lady – was the star of their own show which pays huge testament to the confidence with which WATS managers Maxine McLellan and Megan Jones and their amazing team have filled these kids to the brim.

Nick Piazza (Rupert O'Brien) was a leading light among an incredibly talented young cast. Image: Timea Kovacs

WATS was only formed nine years ago but already has 80 talented members and a waiting list.

Being part of such a wonderful cast will give these youngsters a whole host of attributes and self-belief they’ll need to thrive in all walks of live. What a legacy to hand to our town.