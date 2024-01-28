REVIEW – Astonishing local talent on show in stage version of ‘Fame’ by Weldon Amateur Theatre School
Our area’s brightest young stars brought the house down in Corby yesterday as Fame opened for its weekend run at the Core Theatre.
The jaw-dropping stage version of the 1980s hit show and film saw local youngsters, all under the age of 21, from Weldon Amateur Theatre School, bring the spirited story alive with music and dance.
There was absolutely nothing amateur about this show, with Holly Robb giving an astonishing performance as Carmen Diaz and the perfectly-cast Ben Marks owning the stage as Joe Vegas.
These talented young people wouldn’t have sounded out of place in an expensive London production. It was hard to believe at times that the cast wasn’t only amateur, it was also made up entirely of youngsters who have squeezed rehearsals into their spare time.
A delighted audience were encapsulated for the entire two-hour show which featured children as young as four. The musical told the story of a New York theatre school and the gritty ups-and-downs its its students’ lives.
They watched intently as Serena (Tilly Stephen-Smith) and Nick Piazza (Rupert O’Brien) fell in love, supported by a supporting cast with a real depth of talent including wonderful Alfie Pringle as Tyrone Jackson.
Fame is clearly just around the corner for some of these young people who are no doubt headed for the West End. But everyone on that stage – from the youngest dancer to the leading lady – was the star of their own show which pays huge testament to the confidence with which WATS managers Maxine McLellan and Megan Jones and their amazing team have filled these kids to the brim.
WATS was only formed nine years ago but already has 80 talented members and a waiting list.
Being part of such a wonderful cast will give these youngsters a whole host of attributes and self-belief they’ll need to thrive in all walks of live. What a legacy to hand to our town.
- There are still a handful of tickets left for tonight’s (Sunday, January 28) performance which is at 6.30pm at The Core at The Corby Cube. Grab them here while you can.