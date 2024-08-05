Self-defence organisation brands Corby 'safe routes' spray paint scheme absurd

The owner of a women’s self-defence organisation says a council scheme to spray paint ‘safe routes home’ in Corby is absurd.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has received a backlash for marking out the routes for vulnerable people to use when walking back after nights out, with some people claiming it could make women a “sitting duck”.

The authority’s Safer Communities Team took to the streets at the end of July to mark out safer ways to walk home from Corby Old Village following a night out, with paths fitted with QR information boards en route which will link to contact details for taxi services and local support services. NNC has said the work is part of wider activity around its countywide Domestic Abuse and Sexual Abuse Strategy.

But Gulshen Bano, owner of Strike Back Self Defence, said she was “at a loss” about how the initiative would help to keep women and girls safe.

Gulshen Bano, CEO of Strike Back Self Defence for Women. Credit: Gulshen Bano

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “As we know violence against women and girls is at epidemic levels across the UK. Literally stencilling something on the floor and telling women this path is the right way to go - what is that?

“Could you have made this any more absurd? If this is the route that you are wanting women to take home from a night out put that money into community safety officers, not QR codes.

“I’m actually really angry for the women in that area that they’re giving them a false sense of security. We should be able to walk anywhere we want.

“Give them a choice because actually they should be able to walk any of those paths home and if they’re not give them the skills on how to keep themselves safe.

NNC Safer Communities Team worked with the Neighbourhood Policing Team to mark out some safer routes home in Corby Old Village. Credit: North Northamptonshire Council

“I think [the council] need to listen, I think they need to engage with experts. We keep women safe with the initiatives and the training that we give. What I’d love them to do is have us in and run some free workshops for women.

“Part of the self-defence that we teach is the awareness skills, de-escalation, protecting personal space and being able to use your voice and verbalise what is going on around you.

“This isn’t just a UK or a West Midlands or a Northamptonshire problem - this is a global problem. Women don’t feel safe, they want to feel safe and we’re at the point where we have to take it into our own hands.”

Cllr Jason Smithers (Con), leader of NNC, said: “We don’t believe we should be in a situation that puts the onus on those who have been or who are fearful of being assaulted, harassed or attacked to avoid certain roads.

“But sadly, we’re living in a society with severe systemic issues. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 49 per cent of women feel unsafe walking alone at night – even in a busy public place.

“One of our six key commitments to all of our residents is to work towards a safe and thriving place. Until inherent societal problems are addressed we need to work towards ways to help protect people.

“Our hope is this initiative may lead to safer spaces for our communities.”

NNC did not confirm whether the scheme would be extended to elsewhere in the county.