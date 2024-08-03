Council defends safer routes home spray paint initiative in Corby after criticism

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has defended an initiative that’s seen safer routes home marked with spray paint after it was criticised online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an attempt to make women and girls feel safer, a council team worked with police to mark out safe routes home for those having a night out in Corby’s Old Village.

QR information boards are also due to be installed en route, highlighting relevant support and public transport services, for those who scan a code.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the initiative received backlash from social media users, with some questioning how the spray paint was keeping women safe. One suggested that it just 'highlighted the best route to attack women' while another branded it a ‘stupid idea’.

North Northamptonshire Council’s Safer Communities team have worked with the Neighbourhood Policing Team to mark out some safer routes home following a night out in Corby Old Village

We asked NNC what their thought was behind the initiative, what their hopes are for it and how it will keep women safer, specifically asking why these routes are considered safe routes home.

Responding to how the marked routes would make women and girls feel safer in their communities, a council spokesman said: “Routes have been identified that have good visibility and good ‘foot traffic’ so not isolated and unlit.”

And asked why they feel this precaution is necessary in Corby’s Old Village, the council spokesman said: “It’s raising awareness so people can make better choices of where they go, it's linked to the night-time economy (Corby’s is in the Old Village) as people become more vulnerable if under the influence of alcohol.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jason Smithers (Con), leader of North Northants Council, said: "We don’t believe we should be in a situation that puts the onus on those who have been or who are fearful of being assaulted, harassed or attacked to avoid certain roads.

Some QR information boards are also due to be installed en route highlighting relevant support and public transport services.

"But sadly, we’re living in a society with severe systemic issues. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 49 per cent of women feel unsafe walking alone at night – even in a busy public place.

"One of our six key commitments to all of our residents is to work towards a safe and thriving place. Until inherent societal problems are addressed we need to work towards ways to help protect people. Our hope is this initiative may lead to safer spaces for our communities."