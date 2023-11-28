The business has locations in Kettering and Northampton

Wellingborough will soon receive a new pizzeria in the town centre, and photos have now emerged that give people a glimpse at what it will look like.

The Pebble Lane unit was previously occupied up to 2018 by Age UK, and while just a few weeks ago it was ‘just an empty shell’, it has been transformed into a space where 10 full-time team members and a site manager will soon serve ‘fast-fired’ pizza uncer the Fireaway brand.

Amit Patel, franchise owner of the Wellingborough restaurant, called the shop’s newly-fitted interior ‘really impressive’, though the seating is yet to be fitted.

When the plans were approved in September, managing director of Fireaway, Mario Aleppo said: “We are very excited about expanding to the town of Wellingborough after successful openings in Kettering and Northampton.

“Customers can expect authentic Italian pizzas made using fresh dough and cooked in a stone fire oven in less than 3 minutes.

"We will start off with collection only but pizzas will be available for home delivery after the first week.”

The Fireaway business began in 2016 with a single location in London, and over the years it has spread across the UK with over 150 locations. It aims to quickly deliver authentic Italian pizzas by cooking the hand-made pizzas in a 400-degree fire oven.

An opening date for the Wellingborough spot is yet to be made official.

1 . Fireaway Pizza The menu includes dessert items as well as vegan options Photo: Fireaway Pizza Photo Sales

2 . Fireaway Pizza The business has locations in Kettering and Northampton, with plans submitted for another in Corby Photo: Fireaway Pizza Photo Sales

3 . Fireaway Pizza Renovations inside are close to completion Photo: Fireaway Pizza Photo Sales