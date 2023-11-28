See inside the new pizzeria in Wellingborough town centre set to open in the coming weeks
Wellingborough will soon receive a new pizzeria in the town centre, and photos have now emerged that give people a glimpse at what it will look like.
The Pebble Lane unit was previously occupied up to 2018 by Age UK, and while just a few weeks ago it was ‘just an empty shell’, it has been transformed into a space where 10 full-time team members and a site manager will soon serve ‘fast-fired’ pizza uncer the Fireaway brand.
Amit Patel, franchise owner of the Wellingborough restaurant, called the shop’s newly-fitted interior ‘really impressive’, though the seating is yet to be fitted.
When the plans were approved in September, managing director of Fireaway, Mario Aleppo said: “We are very excited about expanding to the town of Wellingborough after successful openings in Kettering and Northampton.
“Customers can expect authentic Italian pizzas made using fresh dough and cooked in a stone fire oven in less than 3 minutes.
"We will start off with collection only but pizzas will be available for home delivery after the first week.”
The Fireaway business began in 2016 with a single location in London, and over the years it has spread across the UK with over 150 locations. It aims to quickly deliver authentic Italian pizzas by cooking the hand-made pizzas in a 400-degree fire oven.
A Corby location is set to open its doors in George Street on December 21, bringing the number of Fireaway spots in Northamptonshire to four.
An opening date for the Wellingborough spot is yet to be made official.