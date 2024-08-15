Second Wellingborough man arrested in connection with three town centre attacks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A second man has been arrested by detectives investigating reports of substances being thrown onto people from vehicles in Wellingborough.

Three incidents were reported on the evening of Monday, August 12, when a liquid was thrown from a car onto people in Church Street, Cannon Street and Cambridge Street at around 10pm.

One victim reported suffering skin irritation as a result. Tests are under way to confirm the substance involved.

A 19-year-old Wellingborough man was arrested in connection with these reports and interviewed by police yesterday (Wednesday, August 14). He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A second person, a 24-year-old Wellingborough man, was then arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of assault and was released on bail pending further enquiries today (Thursday, August 15).

Detectives investigating the series have reviewed similar reports and do not believe any of the other incidents are connected to these suspects. They continue to appeal for any potential victims who have not yet contacted police to get in touch.

At this stage of enquiries, officers believe the incidents have been random and not targeted at any specific community or gender.

Chief Inspector Carl Wilson, head of local policing for Wellingborough and East Northants, said: “We appreciate that incidents of this nature are hugely concerning to those involved and the local community, and our fast-paced enquiries have established there do not appear to be any links between the incidents on August 12 and those on other dates, which are believed to be linked to other offenders.

“In relation to the incidents on August 12, we believe the substance sprayed onto people was non-corrosive, with tests under way to confirm its exact nature.

“This does not diminish the fear and shock suffered by those involved, and I want to reassure everyone that we are taking these assaults seriously and will continue to monitor the situation as our enquiries progress.

“Anyone with concerns is welcome to contact us, and anyone who has been a victim of an incident like this who has yet to report it is urged to do so as soon as possible.”

Witnesses, victims, or anyone with information about the crimes, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting 24000486145.