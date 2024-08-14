Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a number of assaults which have taken place in Wellingborough town centre.

The incidents took place on Monday, August 12, at about 10pm, when an unknown substance, believed to be urine, was thrown from a car onto people in Church Street and Cambridge Street.

Officers investigating the series are appealing for anyone else who has been a victim of a similar crime to come forward.

Northants Police said: “Thankfully, no-one was seriously injured. At this stage of our investigation, we believe that these incidents have been random and not targeted at any specific community.

“However, we will continue to monitor the situation as our enquiries progress and would welcome anyone who has any concerns to contact us.

“Now, a 19-year-old man from Wellingborough has been arrested in connection with the incidents and remains in police custody at this time.

“Witnesses, victims, or anyone with information about the crimes, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”