The country park in Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross housing development will be playing host to a summer fete on Saturday (August 12), promising fun for the whole family.

With the activities beginning at 11am and finishing at 5pm, people attending will have the opportunity to enjoy a falconry display and inflatables including a bungee run, gladiator duel and penalty shoot-out.

Also featuring will be a DJ, bar and Jamaican food outlet, as well as locals selling Indo-Chinese, Indian and Malaysian snacks.

The summer fete will be held this Saturday (August 12)

Darren Michael of the Stanton Cross Residents Association said: “Setting up these types of events allow the community to come together.

"Last year’s event was very well received and we had great footfall and received some excellent feedback, which spurred us on to create an even bigger and better event this year.

“We’ve been lucky enough to be working closely with Stanton Cross and the developers, and they’ve kindly donated towards the costs of the events and donated some great raffle prizes which will help us towards putting on more community events in the future to allow Stanton Cross to become the place to be.”

The development has experienced its fair share of criticism with the temporary sewage pipe in the estate in the first half of 2023 and the issues concerning the trees at the Wellingborough Walks, but between the upcoming fete and the primary school’s official opening in June, Stanton Cross is beginning to find a place in the town’s scenery.