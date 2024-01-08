Sebastian Nunney was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of three

Efforts to raise money for possible life-saving treatment for a Kettering schoolboy have smashed through the halfway mark, boosted by an auction of promises and local events.

Six-year-old Sebastian Nunney spent Christmas Day at home with his parents Gregg and Lindsay, returning to hospital on Boxing Day to stabilise his pain medication.

It is hoped that Sebastian, who is battling rare childhood cancer neuroblastoma, will be able to access possible experimental treatment funded by donations from the public.

Sebastian Nunney /Team Sebastian

Sebastian’s gran Marilyn Nunney, who organised of the auction, said recent fundraising efforts have added nearly £9,000 and pushed the total raised to £129,339, thanking fundraisers for their ‘amazing’ support.

She said: “Thank you just doesn’t seem enough somehow, but a huge, huge thank you to everyone who either donated a promise or bid for their favourite items, you have all been amazing and we really, really appreciate your support.

"When I had a seed of an idea around September/October time, of asking people whether they would be prepared to donate their time or expertise to a Team Sebastian auction of promises, I never imagined that it would be so successful.

"Local people, local companies and even celebrities, who had never heard of Sebastian but were touched by his story, were so generous with their donations and promises and it quickly started to capture everyone’s imagination.

Sebastian Nunney with dad Gregg and mum Lindsay/Team Sebastian

"Our initial target was to raise £2,000, but when the auction went live with 50 lots, it was like a whirlwind, and we hit that target in the first 24 hours. We raised an astonishing £8,772.”

Team Sebastian, supporting the Nunney family, have set themselves a £250,000 target.

So far £129,339 has been raised by fundraisers including a Go Orange for Seb day, as well as sponsored events, mufti days, concerts and quizzes.

Staff at Kids Planet Kettering held a fundraising event

Over the festive season staff at Kids Planet Day Nursery in Kettering held a Christmas fundraiser. Alongside a seasonal singalong, a raffle and stall raised £339.10 for Team Sebastian.

A nursery spokesperson said: “We are a local Kettering nursery who heard of Sebastian's condition and situation through a member of our team. It was something that touched us all and we wanted to do something to contribute towards the fundraising Sebastian's family are doing.

“It was a great event and we're so happy to be able to support Sebastian and will continue to do so in the New Year.”

Organisers of a dance contest – Strictly for Sebastian – have already raised £5,000 with rehearsals getting under way at the start of the year.

Staff and students of Kettering Buccleuch Academy held a non-uniform day, raising £874.

Sebastian’s dad Gregg said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who bought anything in the auction, and for all the fundraising that is already taking place.

“The Strictly event is not until the start of March but it's already raising loads.

"We have been struggling to get Sebastian's pain under control. We went into hospital on Boxing Day and came back on a new pain management programme.

"Sebastian had three Christmas Days – he got lots of mystery boxes, surprise eggs and baking sets – and now we don’t have much space.”