Kettering set to 'go orange' for Sebastian Nunney the schoolboy battling rare cancer

You’ve heard of painting the town red, now Kettering is set to go orange to boost a huge fundraising campaign for Sebastian Nunney, the six-year-old schoolboy battling a rare childhood cancer.

Schools, businesses and residents across north Northamptonshire have been asked to wear something orange and donate to help Sebastian reach his £250,000 target for life-saving treatment.

With help from Sebastian’s school friends at Brambleside Primary School and the mayor of Kettering Emily Fedorowycz, his parents Gregg and Lindsay hope to raise the remaining amount.

Sebastian Nunney, 6, is has been battling neuroblastoma cancer for three years. His favourite colour has inspired the Go Orange for Sebastian Day

So far the local community and supporters from across the UK have generously donated £76,800 to the Team Sebastian GoFundMe page.

Dad Gregg said: “If we can get the whole of north Northamptonshire dressing in orange then it would be a real sign of unity and the community coming together.

"Brambleside Primary is encouraging all schools and businesses in Kettering and Corby – and beyond – to wear orange for Sebastian on Friday, November 10.”

Sebastian Nunney in his orange Halloween outfit and orange and green bobble hat

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz has also added her support to the orange day.

She said: “What they have already raised so far is amazing and it just goes to show what people can do if they come together. There’s so much to life that comes down to money and we have a chance to save his life together.”

Sebastian has enjoyed his half-term break with trips out to West Lodge Farm, the Harry Potter Tour at Warner Bros Studios and trick or treating with his cousins in Kettering.

Gregg said: “Sebastian seems to be doing much better on this new oral chemotherapy – he’s been full of energy and we have had some amazing Team Sebastian adventures over half -term.

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz Mayor of Kettering is supporting the fundraising day

"In the meantime, we are pinning our hopes on Sebastian being well enough to start the Beacon II medical trial in the UK in early 2024, and at the same time waiting to hear back from the hospital in Rome to see if Sebastian is a candidate for their treatment - keeping ourselves open to any option.“We need to keep pushing towards our £250,000 target in the meantime and have been bowled over by some of the events that the local community have decided to organise on Sebastian’s behalf.”As well as the Go Orange day, a ‘Strictly’-style dance competition is being organised by MaSh Dance school, as well as an auction of promises and an auction of sports memorabilia organised by Sebastian’s grandma.

Staff, children and parents at Pen Green Nursery in Corby – where Lindsay works – will hold a sponsored cycle marathon with a five-day effort to cover the equivalent distance to some of Sebastian’s favourite places and Sing4Sebatian, a fundraising concert takes place on Saturday, December 9 featuring the Queen Eleanor Choir and the Northamptonshire Rock Choir.

Gregg said: “Lisa from MaSh Dance is busy organising Strictly for Sebastian – a dance competition that will take place at Wicksteed Park in March next year. They’ve raised lots of money for Lakelands and Cransley Hospices in the past so we are honoured that they have decided to support Sebastian’s brave fight against neuroblastoma.“We are also continuing to collect lots – including some lovely things donated from celebrities such as Zoe Wannamaker and Stephen Fry – for both our online auction of promises and a sports memorabilia auction that will take place at the Masque Theatre.”

To take part in Strictly for Sebastian contact MaSh Dance on 07766 737717 or email MaSh Dance at [email protected] or Brambleside Primary School on 01536 310680. Anyone who would like to support any of the events can find contact details via the Team Sebastian Instagram page or the Team Sebastian GoFundMe page.

Six-year-old Sebastian has been battling neuroblastoma for more than three years, receiving treatment at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.