Efforts have been increased to raise as much money as possible for a Kettering boy’s potential life-saving treatment after he was diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer.

Six-year-old Sebastian Nunney has been battling neuroblastoma for more than three years, receiving treatment at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

His parents Lindsay and Gregg having been fundraising to fund possible medical treatment abroad with £66,800 raised of their £250,000 target.

Lindsay, Sebastian and Gregg Nunney enjoy a day out at Legoland

Although Sebastian feels well in himself, scans by doctors have now discovered further tumours in his arms, legs and one of his lungs.

Gregg, sharing the news on social media, said: “A CT scan of his chest last month revealed new patches of disease at the top of one of lungs and in his humerus bones, and worsening disease in his pelvis. We wouldn't have known this if it wasn't for the scan – he hasn't been worse in himself – although his leg is still causing him pain due to the stress fracture in his femur.

“We feel we are running out of time and options. We are trying to access a drug called Dinutuximab, on advice from a doctor in the US, which may be available on a UK medical trial in January, but his consultant is not convinced that that is close enough.

Sebastian and Gregg Nunney on their recent day out at Legoland

“He is moving from one oral chemo drug to another to see if it makes any difference, and in the hope that it will get him through to January. We are also continuing to try and get him on a different medical route in Rome for which we still need to fundraise.”

Gregg and Lindsay have been seeking help from across the worldwide neuroblastoma community and charities who have shared their knowledge of trials and drug combinations that have been successful.

To boost fundraising the family’s supporters, Team Sebastian, are now organising an online auction of promises.

Gregg said: “To get started, we need donors who are willing to promise a service or experience which people can bid on. Promises can range in size and value, from small promises such as a car wash and polish, a sports lesson, decorating, etc, to big experiences like a day out at Alton Towers, a week in a caravan or afternoon tea with a celebrity. The possibilities are endless. Once we have a good number of promises we'll decide on dates, set up the auction – but we need those promises to get started.”

Fun-loving Sebastian Nunney with his 'two squid' glasses

Supporters have been asked to contact friends, families and local and national businesses to ask people to commit to some ‘amazing’ promises.

Donors can contact Team Sebastian on Instagram @TeamSebastian217 or email Sebastian's grandma on [email protected].

Gregg said: “Let's see if we can attract some fantastic promises, however big or small, to speed up getting Sebastian the treatment he needs.”