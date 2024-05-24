Sebastian fundraisers go orange for Kettering General Hospital in memory of schoolboy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Six-year-old Sebastian Nunney, who died in January, had rallied community support to help him in his battle against neuroblastoma cancer, including a Go Orange day.
His story inspired donations of more than £131,000 for potential life-saving treatment and a ‘Strictly’ event for Northampton General Hospital.
Today (May 24), the community has once again gone orange to support Kettering General Hospital (KGH) and its Skylark children’s ward.
Sebastian’s dad Gregg said: “Obviously everybody has been so generous. We raised lots of money last year – £60,000 for Northampton General Hospital earlier in the year with the ‘strictly’ event so we really wanted to keep Sebastian’s legacy going and hopefully we’re going to raise lots of money for Kettering General Hospital and the Skylark Ward.”
The first orange day last year was organised by Brambleside Primary – Sebastian’s school.
His school pals once again dressed for the occasion and Brambleside staff will take on parents in a sponsored rounders match.
Headteacher Drew Brown said: “It’s really positive. It’s great to see everyone in their orange again to continue Sebastian’s legacy and to raise some money for the hospital. We’re really please how everyone has responded today.”
Team Sebastian has set a target of £10,000 with events organised in the next few weeks. Rushden Lakes Cineworld has agreed to donate proceeds from one special showing of ‘The Garfield Movie’ towards the orange day proceeds. The ‘Avenues’ street sale on June 8 in Kettering will support the cause.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.