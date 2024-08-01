Search for top talent at Kettering Seb Factor show to boost Youth Works charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A talent show in memory of a Kettering schoolboy will boost a charity in his home town as well as find the local superstar to perform at the annual Christmas lights switch-on event.

The Seb Factor – a take on the X-Factor – is a talent competition for under-18s organised by Sebastian Nunney’s family and will benefit Youth Works to help support local children.

Performers, either solo or in groups, are being invited to enter the competition for a live final at the Lighthouse Theatre at KLV in Kettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the Seb Factor title, the winning act will perform at Kettering Christmas lights switch-on in front of an expected crowd of thousands of people.

The Seb Factor show will raise money for Youth Works with the winner performing at the Kettering Christmas light switch-on event/National World/Nunney family

Jane Rowley at Youth Works said: “We are really thrilled that we have been chosen as the Seb Factor’s charity partner.

"We always look to work with our local community and and will use the funds raised to develop services to support our under 11s - an area we are seeing a growing need for mental health services.”

Ticket sales will help Youth Works deliver education and support services to young people and families in Kettering and Corby and across north Northants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregg Nunney, Sebastian’s dad, said: “Youth Works’ dedication to helping young people who have had to overcome adversity, and working with their families, fits beautifully with our own values and means that we can continue Sebastian's legacy alongside a local charity who work with other remarkably resilient children.

"Sebastian loved music. He would absolutely love to be up on stage so it seemed like the right event for us to organise.

"We are looking for acts who think they have what it takes to make it to our live final - and your talent could be anything from singing to dancing, from magicians to musicians.”

Closing date for entries is Sunday, August 18, via The Seb Factor website https://thesebfactor.com/ with the live show at the Lighthouse Theatre on Sunday, October 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters will compete in front of a panel of four stars with Mawsley singing sensation Alfie Castley confirmed as the first judge, fresh from supporting Take That in Europe this summer.

For more information on how to enter go to https://thesebfactor.com/.

Find out about Youth Works at https://www.youthworksnorthamptonshire.org.uk/