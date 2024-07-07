Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From singing to dancing, from magicians to musicians, the search is on for a superstar act to take to the stage later this year at the Kettering Christmas lights switch-on.

The Seb Factor – a take on the X-Factor – is a talent competition for under-18s organised by Sebastian Nunney’s family to honour the schoolboy who died in January.

Performers either solo or in groups are being invited to enter the live final at the Lighthouse Theatre, in a revival of one of the most popular events on the Kettering calendar The K Factor.

Taking place in October, youngsters will compete in front of a panel of four stars with Kettering singing sensation Alfie Castley confirmed as the first judge, fresh from supporting Take That in Europe this summer.

Have you go the Seb Factor? If so, you could be appearing at Kettering light switch on in November/National World

Gregg Nunney, Sebastian’s dad, said: “Sebastian loved music. He used to sing his favourite Drifters and Sam Cooke songs with his guitar every day. He would absolutely love to be up on stage so it seemed like the right event for us to organise.

"We are looking for acts who think they have what it takes to make it to our live final, a glamorous show at the Lighthouse Theatre on Sunday, October 6 - and your talent could be anything from singing to dancing, from magicians to musicians.”

Money from ticket sales, sponsorship and fundraising will be used to help local charities supporting young people under the Team Sebastian banner.

Sebastian Nunney at the Kettering light switch on in 2023/National World

Team Sebastian has already donated more than £75,000 this year to help support local young people and their families in memory of six-year-old Sebastian, who united the community before losing his fight against childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

As well as a slot at the Kettering Christmas lights switch-on, the winning act will receive a selection of vouchers for both local and national brands and an opportunity to donate £500 to a local good cause of their choice.

The closing date for applications is Sunday, August 18, 2024. Contestants must be available to perform at both the live show on Saturday, October 6 2024 and Kettering Christmas lights switch-on, Thursday, November 28.

There is no lower age limit, but all entrants must be 18 or under by December 31, 2024.