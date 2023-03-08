Scope has seen a significant uptick in first time shoppers to its High Street outlets during the cost of living crisis, a new study has showed.

The charity conducted a survey which asked 2,000 people about their shopping habits, and the results show the cost of living crisis’ impact on local shoppers.

When presented with the question ‘what are the most important factors for shopping at charity shops?’, the findings were different to the response given in a 2021 study.

Scope in Wellingborough's Silver Street

In 2021 50 per cent said: "Charity shops support good causes and it's my way of contributing", but two years later price became the primary factor for people’s patronage with 61 per cent of responders citing this as a reason for shopping in charity stores.

Ruth Blazye, executive director of retail and communities at Scope, said: “The lockdowns, combined with the current cost of living crisis, have been a monumental disaster for the High Street and people’s spending power.

"Our new research shows charity shops have never been needed more than now, as the nation recognises their increasing importance, while our budgets are being squeezed like never before.

“We know that charity shops are exciting places to visit with pre loved and new, quality bargains and essentials to discover on the rails every day.

"Our findings also show they’re making customers feel like they’re an important part of their community where you are always made to feel welcome.

"This is backed up by the information our shops give us.”

55 per cent of those surveyed said the current cost of living pressures has prompted them to shop in charity shops, and eight per cent are finding themselves shopping in such stores for the first time.

When asked, 14 per cent of people agreed that since the cost of living crisis began they have been shopping in charity shops more than usual, and 83 per cent of people said they play a vital role on the High Street.

Currently, charity shops occupy 2.3 per cent of the spaces in Wellingborough town centre, and Scope has been a stalwart of Silver Street for years.

Charity shops have not been exempt from closure during the difficult financial period, however, as the Wellingborough Air Ambulance homeware store in Market Street closed its doors in January.

Scope is an organisation that was founded in 1952, and looks to help change attitudes towards disability, and provide assistance to those who are in need. Its 2017-2022 strategy, titled Every Day Equality, strives to achieve a future where ‘all disabled people enjoy equality and fairness.’

Ruth added: “Shop managers are saying they’re becoming a lifeline for many of the customers.

"Sometimes they’re the only people that person speaks to all day or week.

“Charity shops can only remain open with the incredible support of our very kind customers and donors.

